Smart Cycle Blocks Trader
- Indicators
- Elmira Memish
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Indicator plots price cycle blocks and sends signals with smart volume confirmation.
Price cycles and fractals are combined to determine the demand/supply blocks.
The indicator can be used alone or combined with other Cycle Indicators
Inputs:
Period: Recommended value is between 35 and 55( Which are Set 1 and Set 2 periods of cycle sniper )
Engulfing: If true, you will be able to see the engulfing bar confirmation.
Volume Filter: True (The arrow comes with volume confirmation )
Videos with different strategies will be added to the comments section.