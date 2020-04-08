Smart Cycle Blocks Trader

Price cycles and fractals are combined to determine the demand/supply blocks.

Indicator plots price cycle blocks and sends signals with smart volume confirmation.

The indicator can be used alone or combined with other Cycle Indicators

Inputs:

Period: Recommended value is between 35 and 55( Which are Set 1 and Set 2 periods of cycle sniper )

Engulfing: If true, you will be able to see the engulfing bar confirmation.

Volume Filter: True (The arrow comes with volume confirmation )

Videos with different strategies will be added to the comments section.



