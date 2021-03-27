AW Prime Oscillator

5

A combination of two oscillators. The first one displays the entry points, the second shows the current trend . The indicator can display oscillator signals by arrows in two modes, all fast oscillator signals or signals only in the direction of the current trend. It has a multi-timeframe panel and three types of signal notifications.

Benefits:

  • Suitable for day and scalping trading
  • Trend filtering
  • Simple and sensitive setup
  • Multi-timeframe panel
  • Suitable for integration into an advisor.
  • Works on any symbols and any timeframes
  • Three types of notifications

MT5 version -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE

Indicator strategy

The indicator consists of two different oscillators:

Slow trend line (thick) - when the High level of indicator crosses from top to bottom, it is an indicator of a downtrend, when the lower horizontal level (Low level of indicator) crosses from bottom to top, it is an indicator of an uptrend. In addition, finding a slow line in the lower zone indicates that the current trend is downtrend, and vice versa, finding a slow line above the upper level indicates that the current trend is ascending. This is how the indicator determines the current market trend.

Fast entry line (thin): identifies entry points at the intersection of the lower line from bottom to top, these are buy signals, when crossing the upper line from top to bottom, this is a sell signal. It is important to adjust the indicator lines in addition to the oscillator lines, as this affects the number and accuracy of signals.

The product uses different oscillators to display the slow and fast line, each must be adjusted separately.

For ease of operation, the indicator shows the direction of the trend in the multi-timeframe panel, and puts the entries on the chart in the form of arrows. We also added notifications for incoming signals and indicator.

Input Variables

Main Settings

High_level_of_indicator - adjustment of the upper horizontal line of the indicator

Middle_level_of_indicator - adjustment of the middle horizontal line

Low_level_of_indicator - level adjustment of the lower horizontal line

Signal_strategy - setting arrows when signals appear

  • Fast_oscillation_signal - arrows will appear at a signal of a fast oscillator, regardless of the current trend
  • Signal_by_current_trend - arrows will be displayed at the signal of a fast indicator, taking into account the slow oscillator (current trend)

Fast Oscillator

Fast_oscillator_period - setting the period of the fast line, the longer the period, the slower the line

Fast_oscillator_smooth - setting the smoothing of the oscillator line, the more smoothing, the smoother the line

Slow Oscillator

Slow_MA_period - setting the moving average, the longer the period, the more smoothed signals

Slow_oscillator_period - adjustment of the period of the slow oscillator, the larger the period, the slower the line

Slow_oscillator_smooth - adjusting the smoothing of the oscillator line, the more smoothing, the smoother the line

Notifications

Send_Push Notifications - Use notifications about the appearance of new signals on the mobile version of the terminal

Send_Email - Use the sending of letters about the appearance of signals by e-mail

Send_Pop_Up_Alerts - Send alerts about new signals

Graphics Settings

Create_Arrows - show or hide arrows

Multitimeframe_dashboard - in the panel display id, minimized or full

Font_size_in_panel - size of the text on the indicator panel

Y_offset - moving   panels along the Y axis

X_offset - move the panel along the X axis

Fast_line_color - color of the fast line of the oscillator

Slow_line_color - color of the slow line of the oscillator

Up_arrow_color - color of arrows at a buy signal

Down_arrow_color - color of arrows for a sell signal

Uptrend_color_Panel - color of the downtrend in the panel

Downtrend_color_Panel - color of the uptrend in the panel

Uptrend_text_color - the color of the text in the panel in an uptrend (for a minimized panel)

Downtrend_text_color - the color of the text in the panel during a downtrend (for a minimized panel).


    Reviews 1
    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10319
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.10.11 17:49 
     

    Good work!

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    Aravind Kolanupaka
    10319
    Aravind Kolanupaka 2021.10.11 17:49 
     

    Good work!

    AW Trading Software Limited
    201760
    Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2021.10.11 18:41
    Thanks for your feedback. I really appreciate this.
    Reply to review