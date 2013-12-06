PZ Candlestick Patterns

Identify over 30 candlestick patterns with precision



This indicator recognizes over 30 Japanese Candlestick Patterns and highlights them beautifully on the chart. It is simply one of those indicators price action traders can't live without. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]



It detects so many patterns that the chart might look really cluttered, making it difficult to read. The trader might need to disable undesired patterns from the indicator inputs to make the chart more readable.

It detects 1-bar, 2-bar, 3-bar and multi-bar patterns

It detects reversal, continuation and weakness patterns

Patterns can be enabled or disabled

Bullish patterns are labeled in, bearish patterns are labeled inand neutral patterns are labeled in





List of Candlestick Patterns Detected

Break-Away (a.k.a Line Strikes) from 1 to 5 bars

Fakey (a.k.a Hikkake)

Counter Gap

Three Soldiers / Three Crows

Hammers / Shooting Star / Hanging Man

Engulfing

Outside Up / Outside Down

Harami

Inside Up / Inside Down

Morning Star / Evening Star

Kicker

Piercing / Dark Cloud

Belt Hold

Rising Three / Falling Three from 1 to 5 bars

Tasuki Gap

Side by Side Gap

Windows

Advance Block / Descend Block

Deliberation

Marubozu

Squeeze Alert (a.k.a Master Candle)

Dojis





Settings

PaintBars

Switch on/off the highlighting of patterns using the color of the bars.

DisplayLabels

Show or hide text labels displaying the name of the recognized patterns.

Show or hide text labels displaying the name of the recognized patterns.



BullLabel / BearLabel

Choose the color of the text labels for bullish and bearish patterns.

Choose the color of the text labels for bullish and bearish patterns.



DisplayRectangles

Show or hide boxes surrounding the recognized patterns.

Show or hide boxes surrounding the recognized patterns.



BullRectangle / BearRectangle

Choose the color of the rectangles for bullish and bearish patterns.

Choose the color of the rectangles for bullish and bearish patterns.



1-Bar Patterns

Switch on/off recognition of 1-bar patterns one by one.

Switch on/off recognition of 1-bar patterns one by one.



2-Bar Patterns

Switch on/off recognition of 2-bar patterns one by one.

Switch on/off recognition of 2-bar patterns one by one.



3-bar Patterns

Switch on/off recognition of 3-bar patterns and beyond.

Switch on/off recognition of 3-bar patterns and beyond.



Switch on/off recognition of 3-bar patterns and beyond. DonchianFilter

This option only applies to reversal patterns. Since reversal patterns are only valid at the end of a trend, some kind of condition must be placed to display or ignore certain patterns. A Donchian Filter allows us to filter any reversal pattern using the highest/lowest of the desired last number of bars. The default behavior is to ignore bearish reversal patterns below the highest of the last four bars, and ignore bullish reversal patterns above the lowest of the last four bars. This parameter allows you to switch on/off this filter.



ReversalDonchian

The desired number of bars to evaluate in order to display or ignore reversal patterns. (Only applies if the above option is enabled)

The desired number of bars to evaluate in order to display or ignore reversal patterns. (Only applies if the above option is enabled)



The desired number of bars to evaluate in order to display or ignore reversal patterns. (Only applies if the above option is enabled) RedundantReversals

Reversal patterns often take place one after another as the market turns its direction, signaling the reversal more than once as the price evolves. For example, it is frequent to see reversals very similar to the following. A Bullish Hammer (Bar 1), followed by an Engulfing Pattern (Bar 2), an Outside Up Pattern (Day 3) and Three Soldiers (Day 4), being all of them redundant reversal patterns after the first hammer took place. If disabled, the RedundantReversals parameter eliminates this redundancy and hides future reversal patterns in the same direction after the first valid one. This feature is very useful if you are visually backtesting charts but not so much for live trading, since you want to receive as many signals as possible -or perhaps didn't trade the first hammer-. Make sure to enable this option for live trading, in order to see all opportunities and receive alerts.



Alerts

Enable alerts, email alerts and/or sound alerts for the patterns enabled above.

Enable alerts, email alerts and/or sound alerts for the patterns enabled above.

Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.