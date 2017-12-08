Extreme point

The Extreme point indicator helps in determining the probable price reversal points on the chart.

The indicator facilitates the search for points to enter the market with greater accuracy. The indicator displays certain impulses, after which there is a high probability of the price continuing its movement in the same direction.

The indicator can be used in conjunction with other indicators for a more accurate detection of the position entry points. The indicator can also be used independently.

For example: the indicator can be used with the conventional Moving Average with a period of 200 to determine the trend. In this system, the buy signals are considered when the price is above the MA 200 (uptrend), while the sell signals are ignored. Similarly, the sell signals are considered when the price is below the MA 200 (downtrend), while the buy signals are ignored.

This indicator is able to work on any timeframe and any currency pair. However, it is recommended to use a timeframe from M5 to W1 (from five-minute to weekly).

You can also use different timeframes simultaneously to obtain stronger signals or to confirm a signal on the other timeframes. The ideal situation is when a signal is generated in the same direction on multiple timeframes, this signal is the strongest. And the potential profit from a trade based on this signal is increased.


Indicator Parameters

  • Period 1 - period used for the indicator calculation. Suitable values are from 1 to 30.
  • Period 2 - period used for the indicator calculation. Suitable values are from 1 to 20.
  • Period 3 - period used for the indicator calculation. Suitable values are from 1 to 10.
Decisions on entering a trade should be made only after a bar (candle) closes.
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
Indicators
A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/140111 A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels.
ORB Seeker
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
4 (1)
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Indicators
The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
XAUUSd Reaper Mt4
Ibrahim Aljaref
Indicators
XAUUSD Reaper is a trading indicator developed for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 4. The indicator is designed to simplify chart analysis by displaying clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. It provides traders with an organized visual environment for following XAUUSD price movement and identifying potential changes in market direction. XAUUSD Reaper can be used on any timeframe. Recommended Timeframe: M15 The M15 timeframe is recommended for general use because it provides a practical
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It is an automatic system that is optimized and ready to use. The EA uses averaging of loss-making positions and the martingale system if the price goes against the direction. The EA opens orders in a particular direction, so that in case of unfavorable development of the situation on the market, it can close a series of deals at the minimum price retracement. The strategy is pretty good. This is a scalper, hence makes a large number of transactions. This is a fully automatic system, but it can
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Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
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4 (1)
Indicators
The indicator shows significant support and resistance levels. When the price approaches these levels, it in some way responds either to the levels themselves, or to the areas that are near these levels. These levels can be viewed as potential reversal zone. Accordingly, the levels can be used for performing trading operations or closing previously opened positions. For example You can buy if the price rolls back from the support level upwards, or sell if the price rolls back from the resistanc
Smart Line
Ilya Fomin
Indicators
Smart Line is a trend indicator. It helps you find trend reversal points. This trading strategy is designed for trend trading. The indicator algorithm accurately determines the trend on various trading instruments, at different time intervals. The Smart Line indicator can be used as an additional tool, or as the main one. The color of the indicator lines changes depending on the current trend, as well as built-in indicators of possible entries in the position, indicated by arrows. Parameters
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