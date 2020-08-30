Identify and Backtest Supply and Demand

This may just look like another indicator for identifying and displaying supply and demand, but dig-in further and you will discover it has much more to offer.

In addition to the complete flexibility for displaying zones, consider the identification of recent support or resistance, the back-testing capability to help you learn how to identify the best supply and demand zones to trader from, the continuously updated trend information for all time frames, times from around the world displayed on your chart and the on-screen lot size calculation for if you decide to place a limit order on the zone.

This is an indicator that is not only powerful but won't bring your system to its knees as soon as its used on multiple charts.

In Standard mode

  • Zones calculated for all time frames from M1 to MN1
  • The latest line of support or resistance calculated for all time frames
  • Provides complete flexibility to change which time frame zones appear on your current chart. There is no limit to what combination of zones can be displayed, For example:
  • show daily and current time frame zones only
  • show lower time frame zones only
  • Gives visual clarity of time frame for zones by colour
  • Easy to increase or decrease the time frame of zones shown on your chart with a single key-stroke.
  • For any chosen time frame, use a single key to filter zones
  • toggle supply and demand zones on or off 
  • display only zones in line with the trend 
  • merge overlapping zones, or hide the zone closest to the current price
  • hide zones that have already been retested at least once
  • For selected time frames, add/remove fill for zones to provide greater visibility on your charts.
  • Display recent support/resistance for the chart time frame.
  • Temporarily hide any displayed zone just by double-clicking on it
  • Toggle the display of all zones on/off with one keystroke
  • Continuously see an indication of the trend across all time frames from W1 to M15
  • Whilst the markets are open, see what the time is in each of the major zones (Tokyo, London, New York) - automatically configured and adjusted for daylight savings.
  • Display zone labels that include lot size calculation based on parameters of account balance and percentage risk set for the indicator
  • Remove the indicator completely with a single key-press.
  • On-screen menu of shortcut keys available to toggle on/off
In Back-testing mode
  • All of the features available in standard mode also present in back-testing mode
  • Double click any candle to view zones and S&R as of that time
  • Step back or forward in time candle-by-candle on the chart
  • Step back or forward in time, candle-by-candle on a smaller time frame and see smaller time frame zones as they come and go.
  • Candles from the future hidden from view to give a more realistic chart display.
  • Display of what the time is in each major zone updated based on the back-testing candle time.
  • Display of trend for each time frame updated based on the back-testing candle time.
Chart Annotations
  • Refer to the diagram below:
  • Local time for Tokyo, London, New York and your local area (based on computer time).
  • Current and next higher time frame trends
  • Trends for all time frames from W1 down to M15
  • The currently selected period (e.g. for hiding/displaying zones or adding filters)
  • A list of filters or settings currently applied to the chart
  • A list of the zone time frames being displayed on the chart
  • Line of recent support or resistance (thick line protruding out to right)
  • An untested zone (drawn with thick solid lines)
  • A zone that has been retested at least once (drawn with thin solid lines)

Menu

It's possible to toggle the menu on or off any time the indicator is loaded on the chart by pressing the key with "?" on it. The following menu items will be listed:

  • C - Display on/off
  • H - Show next HTF zones
  • L - Show next LTF zones
  • T - Zones With trend only
  • D - Demand zones on/off
  • S = Supply zones on/off
  • M - Merge overlapping zones
  • O - Ignore overlapping zones
  • < - Select lower TF 
  • > - Select higher TF
  • Z - Zones on/off for TF
  • X - S/R on/off for TF
  • R - Retested zones on/off for TF
  • F - Shade zones on/off for TF
  • Mouse double click on zone - hide zone
  • -------------------
  • B - Back-testing mode on/off
  • < - Go back a candle
  • > - Go forward a candle
  • Mouse double click on candle - go to candle
  • -------------------
  • ? - Menu on/off
  • ' - Labels on/off
  • 0 - Reset indicator 
  • Q - Delete indicator
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GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Timeframe Synchronisation Across charts
Graeme Dakers
3 (2)
Utilities
Use this indicator to ensure all your open charts are constantly displaying the same time frame. Change the time frame in any one chart and watch the others instantly change to the same time frame. Also allows scrolling of candles in one chart to be replicated in all other synchronized charts. Analyze correlation between different symbols by linking charts together on the same time frame Display a vertical marker move across all your open charts, so you can quickly compare price action at the sa
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Interactive Position Size Calculator
Graeme Dakers
1 (1)
Utilities
The LMBFPositionSize indicator is a simple way to quickly determine the position size appropriate for your prospective trade interactively on your Metatrader 4 charts. When you first add the indicator to your chart, you will be given the option to set parameters including: the account balance to use in the calculation and a percentage of the balance you are prepared to risk.  Once attached to your chart, the indicator is available for you to use whenever you want and will continue to use these p
Graphical Object Persistence For Charts
Graeme Dakers
Utilities
Completely change the way you use Metatrader 4 forever and give new meaning to using profiles and templates. Just attach the indicator to your open charts (e.g. include in your default template) and customised templates so you can do the following: Switch between different templates effortlessly without fear of losing any of the graphical objects (horizontal S&R, areas of supply and demand, text annotations) drawn on your charts Close a chart  and then watch it remember all the graphical objects
Graphical Object Synchronisation Across Charts
Graeme Dakers
Utilities
If you like to see different time frames for the same symbol side by side on your terminal, then this is the indicator for you. Attach the indicator to all chart instances for the symbol of interest. Then see any additions, edits or deletions made on graphical objects instantly replicated to all other open charts for the same symbol. Object types replicated include: trend lines, horizontal lines, vertical lines, rectangles, triangles, ellipses, arrows, text boxes and labels.
LMBF Watchlist Manager
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
LMBFWatchlist is an interactive tool for Metatrader 4 that lets you create and manage watch lists directly on your Metatrader charts. ‌Functionality includes: ‌Add an unlimited number of watch lists with names of your choice Add different groups of watchlists for different time frames Add comments for symbols that always appear on the chart when that symbol is selected. Easily identify which symbols have comments against them. See watch lists instantly synchronise across all open charts that hav
Graphical Trade Planning and Execution
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
Use this tool to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features include: Plan multiple trades for one or more symbols visually on your charts at one time, either on the same of different time frames. Use your mouse to drag levels to change entry, stop loss and take profit levels.  See
LMBF Executor
Graeme Dakers
5 (1)
Utilities
**IMPORTANT** THIS TOOL REQUIRES YOU TO FIRST PURCHASE "Graphical Trade Planner" https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56702. Without it, this tool will do nothing of any use. -------------------------- Use "Graphical Trade Planner"  to plan your trades directly on your charts and get instant feedback on account risk, trade risk to reward and  required position size. Plus, purchase LMBF Executor separately to easily convert planned trades into orders and manage them from your charts. Features i
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