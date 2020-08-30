Identify and Backtest Supply and Demand

This may just look like another indicator for identifying and displaying supply and demand, but dig-in further and you will discover it has much more to offer.

In addition to the complete flexibility for displaying zones, consider the identification of recent support or resistance, the back-testing capability to help you learn how to identify the best supply and demand zones to trader from, the continuously updated trend information for all time frames, times from around the world displayed on your chart and the on-screen lot size calculation for if you decide to place a limit order on the zone.

This is an indicator that is not only powerful but won't bring your system to its knees as soon as its used on multiple charts.

In Standard mode