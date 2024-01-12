Italo Levels Indicator

5

BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS!

ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Levels Indicator is different, the Italo Levels Indicator shows strong zones to buy, sell and when consolidates, showing the pattern when market is going to trend or consolidates and in which high probable Fibonacci levels the market is going to go for you to take profit safely, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Levels Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you the real trends and consolidations, using high volume zones and objective Fibonacci zones as well to search for the best zones on the chart, take profit levels and filter out all bad signals. The Italo Levels Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next trend, consolidation and reversion It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands a predictor of market movement in a very precise way.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Levels Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows the orange zones where if the market is above it you'll have an uptrend, if It downs you'll have a downtrend, and when the market is inside the zones you'll have a consolidation. You will also see "Take 1", "Take 2" and "Take 3" already place on the chart, those are take profits based on objective Fibonacci with a high probability of being touched. You can trade immediately after the signal or wait for Levels to breakout above or bellow serving as a confirmation to enter the market.

Now you have the perfect levels indicator, you will see and trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best objective levels tool to enter the market, with take profits based on Fibonacci, with this combination you have more probability than any other trader on the market to predict its movement and achieve your goals!


MT5 Version:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/111360

IMPORTANT! Contact me after the purchase to get the bonuses!


Benefits of Italo Levels Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm that uses High volume zones and Objective Fibonacci
  • Predict Trends and Consolidations
  • Filter False Signals
  • Show the strongest levels for buy and sell with three take profit levels at the same time
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on the charts when the zone appears (Also push alerts and e-mail alerts if you like)
  • Customization: Height of levels, extension of levels and fibonacci, fibonacci numbers to change and all of Its colors.
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Bars to calculate: If you want more zones to appear on chart increase this number and "Total Levels" bellow.
  • Height of levels percentage: If you want to increase the height of the levels to catch more candles increase this number.
  • Extend levels: If true you will have the levels extended on your chart and you will see that the market respects levels from old zones as well.
  • Total levels: Here you can increase if you want to appear on the chart more than the last 2 levels. You also need to increase the number of "Bars to calculate" if you want to show a bunch of levels.
  • Show take profit, direction of take profit and extend take profit: Here you can chose if you want the take profit to appear, extended and in which direction, above or bellow the zones.
  • Show take profit 1, 2 and 3 and its levels (based on fibonacci): Here you can choose what take profit you want on the chart and change for the Fibonacci number you like, the recommend numbers are the default ones: 261.8 ; 361.8 and 461.8.
  • Alerts Settings: Here you can choose 3 alerts "Popup alert on the chart", "Push notifications in your phone" and "Notification in your e-mail" when the zone appears.


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr










Reviews 11
Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.05.29 09:52 
 

Sembra funzionare molto bene lo uso per avere una ulteriore conferma dell' indicatore da me creato personalmente e che funziona molto bene che monitoro h24 su tradingview . Non sarebbe male se tu potessi creare un corrispondente indicatore su tradingview gratuito per noi che lo abbiamo già acquistato e a pagamento per i milioni di utenti che amano TV come me e lo trovano più smart. Ciao bello e buon lavoro a tutti.

sevenc
136
sevenc 2024.10.30 12:52 
 

Very good indicator, purchased only after testing, learning how to use it will be very helpful

trick 86
763
trick 86 2024.06.01 19:41 
 

ive just realized the incredible accuracy of this indicator after purchasing for more than 6 months. lol good stuff, this puts u in the right place at the right time.

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Level Breakout Indicator is a technical analysis product that works from upper and lower boundaries, which can determine the direction of the trend. Works on candle 0 without redrawing or delays. In its work, it uses a system of different indicators, the parameters of which have already been configured and combined into a single parameter - “ Scale ”, which performs gradation of periods. The indicator is easy to use, does not require any calculations, using a single parameter you need to select
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (38)
Indicators
Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Italo Levels Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (6)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO LEVELS INDICATOR  is the best levels indicator ever created, and why is that? Using high volume zones on the market and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many levels indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Levels Indicator is different , the Ital
Italo Volume Indicator MT5
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Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR  is the best volume indicator ever created, and why is that? The Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many volume indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Volume Indicator is different , the Italo Volume Indicator shows the wave volume, when market
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Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Italo Volume Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
4.92 (79)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO VOLUME INDICATOR  is the best volume indicator ever created, and why is that? The Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many volume indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Volume Indicator is different , the Italo Volume Indicator shows the wave volume, when market
Italo Triangle Indicator
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5 (7)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TRIANGLE INDICATOR  is the best triangle indicator ever created, and why is that? Using Geometry and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many triangle indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Triangle Indicator is different , the Italo Triangle Indi
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
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BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Italo Trend Indicator
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BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TREND INDICATOR  is the best trend indicator on the market, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many trend indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Trend Indicator is different , the Italo Trend Indicator shows the signal to buy or sell, to confirm the signal t
Italo Pivots Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (6)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET A PIVOT POINT EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO PIVOTS INDICATOR  is the best pivot point indicator for  strong   price   reversals and continuations of price movements  ever created , and why is that? You will have for the first time inside a pivot point indicator the pivots above the monthly, so, you will have the 3-month pivot lines, 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 5 years and 10 years, very strong support and resistances. Not only that but for the fi
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Italo Pivots Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET A PIVOT POINT EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! Attention, the MT5 version of this  application  does not work on  strategy tester, only on live accounts or demo accounts on live market. If you need an MT5 demo version of the Indicator send me a private message here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr ITALO PIVOTS INDICATOR  is the best pivot point indicator for  strong price   reversals and continuations of price movements  ever created, and why is that? You
Italo Triangle Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicators
BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TRIANGLE INDICATOR  is the best triangle indicator ever created, and why is that? Using Geometry and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many triangle indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Triangle Indicator is different , the Italo Triangle Indi
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Vincenzo Bisignani
1011
Vincenzo Bisignani 2025.05.29 09:52 
 

Sembra funzionare molto bene lo uso per avere una ulteriore conferma dell' indicatore da me creato personalmente e che funziona molto bene che monitoro h24 su tradingview . Non sarebbe male se tu potessi creare un corrispondente indicatore su tradingview gratuito per noi che lo abbiamo già acquistato e a pagamento per i milioni di utenti che amano TV come me e lo trovano più smart. Ciao bello e buon lavoro a tutti.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2025.05.29 12:40
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback, Best regards.
sevenc
136
sevenc 2024.10.30 12:52 
 

Very good indicator, purchased only after testing, learning how to use it will be very helpful

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.10.30 14:11
Hello, I appreciate the feedback, thanks for the trust on my work, best regards.
trick 86
763
trick 86 2024.06.01 19:41 
 

ive just realized the incredible accuracy of this indicator after purchasing for more than 6 months. lol good stuff, this puts u in the right place at the right time.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.06.02 14:39
I'm happy that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback, Best regards.
Fwaz A A Almebyad
346
Fwaz A A Almebyad 2024.02.28 13:23 
 

Many thanks to the author for this amazing indicator I appreciate your hard work the accuracy is awesome.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.28 19:33
Thanks for your purchase, review and trust on my work, best regards.
danmar
2479
danmar 2024.02.25 13:45 
 

HI, i have already many free and paid levels indicators but this one bring an edge, easy, clear, look accurate, and the author before buying (after also ) answer my questions with many details which allow me to buy it. As i already have 3 others tools from him i know that he is very helpful. Thank you. I will come back after 1-2 weeks of use but already very promising with accuracy excellent and different of many tools, this one make your chart clean and clear. Well Done

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.02.27 11:37
Hi, I appreciate the feedback, thanks for the trust on my work, If you have any news or questions I'm here.
Jayce6942
141
Jayce6942 2024.01.26 06:25 
 

The seller is really friendly (Bonus) and helpful. The indicator is easy to understand and most importantly very easy to use. Great indicator for a beginner!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.26 10:55
Thanks for the feedback, my idea is to give traders the best tools that has edge over the market with an affordable price, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, best regards.
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2024.01.23 03:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.23 11:17
Hi, I'm happy that you liked the indicator, thanks for your feedback, Best regards.
hjade501
75
hjade501 2024.01.22 12:42 
 

Very promising indicator. So far its accurate and very useful in confirming my trades

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.22 13:50
Hi, I appreciate your feedback, thanks for your trust on my work.
Mujeeb Abdul
2299
Mujeeb Abdul 2024.01.21 00:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.21 10:55
I'm happy that you liked the indicator and are having results with it, Best regards.
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:32 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.18 21:03
Thanks for the review Dany, my idea with my products is to give traders the best tools that has edge over the market with an affordable price for everyone, Best regards.
Micah
231
Micah 2024.01.18 07:09 
 

Just purchased and put this indicator on my charts, it showed clearly the zones for strong buy and sell. looks promising. The author is very helpful in sharing tips and advices too.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.18 10:27
Thanks for your purchase, review and trust on my work, best regards.
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