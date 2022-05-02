Forex Master Pattern MT4

4.67
The Forex Master Pattern  is an alternative form of technical analysis that provides a framework which will help you to find and follow the hidden price pattern that reveals the true intentions of financial markets. This algorithm here does a good job detecting the Phase 1 of the Forex Master Pattern cycle, which is the contraction point (or Value). 

On Phase 2 we get higher timeframe activation (also called Expansion), which is where price oscillates above and below the average price defined on Phase 1.

On Phase 3 is where we get a sustained deviation from value (the Trend).

In a very short time you will start noticing this pattern, even on naked charts. It is all a matter of training your eyes - the more time you invest studying the charts with this indicator (both historically and replaying the market on strategy tester), the faster you will become familiar with this method.

This indicator DOES NOT REPAINT. You can safely study the chart historically because what is printed historically is what prints real time. 

Why do traditional based indicator systems fail over time? Because the markets move in cycles that constantly change structure. Those traditional indicator systems must be constantly optimized and settings tinkered with because of the changing market environment. There are an infinite number of variables that affect price so no exact technical system can work the same forever, which is also the reason why most bots/EA fail.

If you learn to spot the Forex Master Pattern and understand the sequence of the real cycles that drive the markets, you can more accurately forecast market behavior. By using traditional indicators you end up masking this pattern.

Use the insights provided by the Forex Master Pattern indicator to elevate your trading to the next level.

This method of analysis works in any liquid market and timeframe.

VERY IMPORTANT: 

The default setting of historical bars is set to 500. This is more than enough for day trading and ensures fast drawings loading time and stable performance. Bear in mind that, the more bars you choose to load historically, the longer it will take to draw everything. On my mid end computer it takes 1 minute to load 10K bars worth of boxes and lines on a 5min chart, for example. If you try to load too many bars historically in lots of different charts and on top of that other indicators, don´t come here and complain about performance issues (metatrader hanging, lagging, weird behaviors etc...) 

Be mindful to choose the appropriate number of historical bars used for calculation according to the timeframe you load the indicator in.
I recommend that you use the strategy tester if you wanna analyze more than 10K bars historically. Instead of trying to load 20K, 30K bars for the algorithm to analyze and draw boxes, it is better if you configure the strategy tester to start where you want to perform your longer term historical analysis. PLEASE, IF YOU WILL DEMO THIS INDICATOR, DO IT USING THE MT5 VERSION. For some reason this indicator does not work properly on MT4´s strategy tester.


Indicator Parameters:

They are all self-explanatory, except Type. You can choose between 1 and 2.


1 is better suited for LTF (M1 to M30)

2 is better suited for HTF (H1 and upwards)

However, this is my personal preference. You can of course experiment and choose what looks best for you.


If you wanna learn more about this tool and method, I recommend you to watch the video posted (and also all the other videos from the channel).


Reviews 25
skelts
116
skelts 2023.06.23 06:15 
 

Hi Gauer, bought the indi a while ago and just getting back into trading and would like to join the discord group, could you send me an invite please.

Corey Knighten
192
Corey Knighten 2023.05.25 19:14 
 

This is by far the best trading tool for entries and understanding the market psychology! In my first trade the indicator has paid for itself!

DrLaptop
89
DrLaptop 2023.05.17 19:58 
 

Firstly, thank you so much for a great indicator. I bought this a few days ago and first impressions are brilliant. Quick question (and maybe a daft one) but I predominantly trade the 1H into the D charts. Only just seen the option to change the type. I take it the settings are better (more fine tuned) for Type 2 for my trading timeframe? Just looking for some 'recommendations' for which Type I should use for H1 and D. Cheers

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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Forex Master Pattern
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.92 (12)
Indicators
The Forex Master Pattern  is an alternative form of technical analysis that provides a framework which will help you to find and follow the hidden price pattern that reveals the true intentions of financial markets. This algorithm here does a good job detecting the Phase 1 of the Forex Master Pattern cycle, which is the contraction point (or Value).  On Phase 2 we get higher timeframe activation (also called Expansion), which is where price oscillates above and below the average price defined
Relative Volume RVOL
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Relative Volume or RVOL   is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. In this version is possible to choose between tick and real volumes (if you are using a broker which offers future contracts) With the data obtained from this in
FREE
Relative Volume MT4
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4 (1)
Indicators
Relative Volume or RVOL is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. With the data obtained from this indicator you can better gauge the commitment behind a move. For example, you will be better equipped to judge if a breakout of a r
FREE
Cipher B Divergences
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Finally a Metatrader version of the very popular (and expensive) Market Cipher B indicator, or the Vumanchu Cipher B + Divergences very popular on Tradingview platform. This tool is very heavy on calculations, total are 31 plots using 97 buffers from several indicators. On my mid end computer, timeframes below M15 start getting a bit laggy, so it would require a powerful computer to run it properly at very low timeframes. It's still usable here, but somewhat sluggish response in Metatrader (lik
FREE
Tick and Range Bars Generator
Alberto Gauer Borrego
5 (1)
Utilities
This utility here gives you a lot of bang for your buck by being a 2 in 1 custom candles generator. For the price of 1 utility, you get 2 !! It creates offline charts that will behave like a live chart. It has 2 modes of operation: Tick and Range These are not time based charts. They will enhance your analysis giving you an edge by filtering a lot of useless and confusing price noise, leaving behind the most important price levels/market structure. When set to "Tick" mode, it will generate
ICT Power of 3
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Indicators
One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Crosshair Local Time
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Indicators
If you ever wanted to know your local time (or NY time) at any bar on the chart without needing to waste time with mental calculations, look no further. This indicator creates a crosshair which you can drag anywhere on the chart and will show you the local time in a label on top of the time axis. Press the "c" key to show/hide the crosshair. Left click it to pick it up and drag anywhere, left click again let it go. You can't hide the crosshair without letting it go first. Time setting inputs
ICT Power of 3 MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
5 (1)
Indicators
One of the most powerful and important ICT concepts is the Power of 3. It explains the IPDA (Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm) phases. PO3 simply means there are 3 things that the market maker's algorithm do with price: Accumulation, Manipulation and Distribution ICT tells us how its important to identify the weekly candle expansion and then try to enter above or below the daily open, in the direction of the weekly expansion. This handy indicator here helps you keep track of the weekly and
Custom Session Chart MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Utilities
This utility solves the problem of Metatrader not having the capacity to create custom session times, all markets are displayed forcefully in a 24h format. Lots of traders prefer to ignore the overnight action and focus only on NY session and use the overnight gaps as part of their trading strategy. ICT teaches this as "opening range gap", it's the gap between NY session end (16:15) and NY session start (09:30). The default setting in this utility reflects the RTH (Regular Trading Hours) opti
Seconds Timeframe MT5
Alberto Gauer Borrego
Utilities
If you want a reliable seconds chart that works properly, look no further. This utility here uses tick data to create a precise seconds chart. You just need to load it on a M1 chart and choose how many seconds you want the chart to be. The utility creates an offline chart that gets updated on every tick so it behaves as if it were a live chart. It receives tick data so you can load custom indicators on it.  It's not possible to trade from the seconds chart. The screenshots below show a 30 se
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Heiner G.
710
Heiner G. 2025.07.16 20:26 
 

As far as I’ve seen, the indicator doesn’t redraw on higher timeframes (starting from M15), but it does on lower timeframes—contrary to the description (see post link). Unfortunately, the indicator doesn’t reliably signal when a new pattern forms. Sometimes it does, sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes you also have to switch the time frame to see a new pattern, which is annoying because you can never be sure whether a new pattern has formed or not. I’ve been trading with the indicator for six months now and have had good results, but the issues mentioned are unfortunately a bit of a letdown. https://www.mql5.com/de/market/product/81114/comments/page4#comment_59452465

Javed Qureshi
80
Javed Qureshi 2023.08.23 19:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.08.23 20:17
Thanks a lot for the kind review! I Am glad you are find it useful, love it! I will add the alerts soon for major line confirmation, major line crossing and liquidity lines price touch. If you want the notification on your phone, then you need to look for " how to enable Push notifications in Metatrader". The only way you can backtest this in metatrader is by using the MT5 backtester and replay the market from any point in the past. It's gonna be similar to Tradingview replay, you have to choose a point in the past and start replaying, and it only goes forward. I will republish the Tradingview version for free again, soon. It's easier to backtest there.
skelts
116
skelts 2023.06.23 06:15 
 

Hi Gauer, bought the indi a while ago and just getting back into trading and would like to join the discord group, could you send me an invite please.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.06.23 12:18
Hello buddy, thanks for the purchase. The discord group is only part of the Tradingview version lifetime package. That's a different product and also a different business I have with a partner. The metatrader products are only mine
Corey Knighten
192
Corey Knighten 2023.05.25 19:14 
 

This is by far the best trading tool for entries and understanding the market psychology! In my first trade the indicator has paid for itself!

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.05.28 23:51
I am so happy to hear that this tool improved your trading, thanks for the kind review! And congrats!!
DrLaptop
89
DrLaptop 2023.05.17 19:58 
 

Firstly, thank you so much for a great indicator. I bought this a few days ago and first impressions are brilliant. Quick question (and maybe a daft one) but I predominantly trade the 1H into the D charts. Only just seen the option to change the type. I take it the settings are better (more fine tuned) for Type 2 for my trading timeframe? Just looking for some 'recommendations' for which Type I should use for H1 and D. Cheers

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.05.17 20:06
Hello mate, thanks for the purchase! I am glad you are enjoying the indicator. My default use is Type 1 for timeframes lower than H4, and Type 2 for H1 and higher, but this isn't set in stone. If you are not seeing what you want in a particular point in time, just switch between types and structure might reveal itself.
jdonntrading
34
jdonntrading 2023.04.11 17:15 
 

One of the best indicators I've used for the best strategy I've ever come across. Not only does this indicator allow the trader to project entry and exit points into the future both MT4 and MT5 versions map out precisely, so there is no inconsistency regardless of the version you're using. Thanks again Alberto. JayDee

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.05.28 23:51
Thanks buddy!
get fresh
28
get fresh 2023.04.11 13:44 
 

Great Indicator. It’s well designed and simplified to understand all the different tools with in it.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.04.24 11:20
Thanks for the review buddy! I hope this elevates your trading to the next level!
Brandon Hodge
23
Brandon Hodge 2023.04.10 03:42 
 

Incredible job Alberto! Would you mind sharing how the indicator plots for Mt4?? And the mathematical formula behind. I will try something out on Tradingview

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.04.10 11:25
Thanks for the kind review! I have sent you a PM regarding Tradingview version.
Adeshola Adeyinka
869
Adeshola Adeyinka 2023.03.31 13:06 
 

This is another outstanding tool I have found on MQL5, and I count it as money well spent (will recommend the MT5 version as it gives you more TFs to analyze). It helps focus your trades to the right area to seek for your entries and exits in a very simple way without clutter on the charts. The developer Alberto is also very responsive to questions or inquires on the product. Great Job Alberto!

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.03.31 16:22
Thanks for the review and I am very happy that you improved your trading with this indicator. Keep up the good work!
sino wong
15
sino wong 2023.03.30 05:42 
 

It's a fantastic indicator and exactly the same FMP made by ATS but so much cheaper and you don't have to pay a monthly fee. Thanks, Beto, you are the best.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.03.30 13:44
Thanks for the kind review, happy that you are pleased with it! I would not say exactly the same, I would say BETTER hehe
Thipphasay Saysana
139
Thipphasay Saysana 2023.03.08 03:32 
 

If you understanding Liquidity well, then this indicator can give you entry point

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.03.18 13:18
Thanks for the review! I hope this tool is elevating your trading to the next level.
ulodiaku
172
ulodiaku 2023.02.24 15:12 
 

Although still on demo with my purchase, I see the the quality of setups it presents for making trading decisions, especially drawing from two timeframes. It aids solid trading preparation for execution. Will soon use on real accounts. Peter.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.03.18 13:17
Thanks for the kind review! I am glad you recognize the power of this tool! Good luck!
Rogelio Damot
44
Rogelio Damot 2023.02.21 04:43 
 

I rarely give review but this indicator is awesome! It helps you identify when the pair is at "premium" or "cheap". It brought my trading strategy to the next level. Great job for this awesome indicator.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.06.01 23:13
That's awesome! If you rarely make reviews, I am flattered that you felt the need to give me a 5 stars one! Super glad that it has improved your trading performance! Good luck!
Rodney Daniels
186
Rodney Daniels 2022.12.23 15:02 
 

I like it so much, I got a copy for both MT4 and MT5. When using, be patient and selective. Combine with ATS and BTMM. Did I mention be selective yet?

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2023.01.02 19:58
Thanks for the support! Yes we have to be patient and wait for the high quality setups, and never go against the HTF. I still pay the price for ignoring my own advices, more than I would like to admit hehe
sacha1986
19
sacha1986 2022.11.19 10:46 
 

5 stars !

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.11.27 19:13
Thanks buddy, I am glad you are enjoying it.
shopaholic
31
shopaholic 2022.10.11 21:00 
 

luv it.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.10.12 13:22
Thanks!! I love it too!
ashpalmer
71
ashpalmer 2022.08.17 13:53 
 

Ive been using this for about a week so still new but ive seen a few bad reviews bear in mind this is not going to tell you when to trade its showing you liquidity and consolidation its not one of these stupid arrow pointer its up to you when you trade but this help see the market as more a map for high probality trades

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.08.17 15:03
Thanks for your review! Yes this is a technical analysis tool to help you determine lower risk entry areas, it´s not a buy and sell signal system. I hope you do well!
jerrylew2020
294
jerrylew2020 2022.08.05 07:30 
 

I am very happy with this indicator. It is accurate concerning the master pattern. I use it on H4 time frame and a moving average. It is information you can use to make money. Just zoom out on H4 and you will see the pattern, over and over again. I recommend this indicator if you are looking for and more importantly understand the master pattern. BTW I purchased it not demo.

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.08.05 12:11
Thank you for your purchase and review! I am glad you are enjoying it! Good luck and trades!
peempro15
81
peempro15 2022.07.28 17:34 
 

I do not recommend this indicator

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.07.28 17:46
Invalid review... It has not even been a week since this guy bought the indicator and by the second or third day he was complaining he was losing money using the indicator. He also said he has been studying for a year (which is like being in diapers in trading) and nothing works. From what he told me via PM he has been jumping from strategy to strategy trying to find some holy grail. He was even asking for an indicator to give him buy and sell signals. In one of his messages he said he is even contemplating suicide because of his trading losses, so he is clearly not in a good mental space. He bought a new indicator and did not even study/practice with the tool and concept and expected to get rich in a week. That is one of the most deluded ridiculous things I have ever heard... PS: I am not responsible for your trades, no one is putting a gun to your head forcing you to take them.
canon1846
26
canon1846 2022.07.28 11:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alberto Gauer Borrego
9448
Reply from developer Alberto Gauer Borrego 2022.07.28 13:16
Hello, thanks for your purchase and review. You double click on top of the field where says "'1", press backspace to delete 1 and press key 2. It´s not a dropdown menu, it´s an input field. Send me a PM if you still have difficulty and I will send you a screenshot. Best regards!
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