Binary Sixty Scalping – Indicator for Binary Options on MT4

Binary Sixty Scalping is an indicator for the MT4 platform, designed specifically for binary options trading. It can work on any timeframe, but for higher accuracy, it is recommended to use M5 or higher. The indicator is compatible with all currency pairs, making it adaptable to various markets.

Key Features:

Default expiration – 1 candle , adjustable in the settings;

, adjustable in the settings; Trend-based trading : The indicator analyzes the trend direction, identifies optimal entry points, and gives signals;

: The indicator analyzes the trend direction, identifies optimal entry points, and gives signals; Accurate signals before candle close : It shows arrows on the chart – blue for buy and red for sell;

: It shows arrows on the chart – blue for buy and red for sell; Signal statistics : Displays signal success rate statistics, helping to evaluate the indicator's effectiveness;

: Displays signal success rate statistics, helping to evaluate the indicator's effectiveness; No repainting: Ensures reliable and stable signals without redrawing.

Installation Guide:

To function correctly, copy the "MQL5" folder into the terminal's root folder. Download the file here: Yandex Disk. For detailed installation instructions, see the video guide.

This indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking reliable signals for binary options, based on trend-following strategies and precise entry signals.