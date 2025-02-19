HFT SP500 Master

Explore unique opportunities with precision in decisive moments of the financial market. You will be able to execute trades using a strategy that major banks and brokers utilize through high-frequency trading robots. Breaking News has been validated for years—its strategy was initially crafted manually and then carefully automated to ensure it performs exactly as needed to achieve high performance.


When I was creating this strategy, I recorded over 40 screen videos to ensure everything was working correctly. I watched them in slow motion and spent years (since 2021) completing the validation process. This is the best expert advisor I’ve ever created or seen in my life as a trader. It doesn’t rely on analyzing indicators, doesn’t require backtests, and instead leverages the 'flaws in the system.' When one price surges and another doesn’t, that’s where the opportunity lies!

Watch how the expert advisor works - Live trade

You only need to activate the robot on the most relevant news days and wait! Your latency arbitrage strategy takes advantage of the delay between quotes to execute trades.

The Expert Advisor should be placed on the DAX chart, and the robot will execute trades on the S&P 500. It can be used with any broker.


  • Convenience
    Easy to set up and comes with multiple ready-made sets!
  • Strategy
    Created in 2021 and carefully validated in a handcrafted manner.
  • Results
    In addition to reports, we have several videos of executed trades.

Best broker in my own use is: Vantage and XM GLOBAL.

The main advantage of the expert is super easy installation. Attach EA to a chart, select lots per trade and enjoy the work of the Expert Advisor. 

Info:

  • Working symbols: Any (BEST = SP500 -> Install in DAX and input SP500 to send orders)
  • Working Timeframe: M1
  • The minimum deposit Any
  • The leverage depends on the risk
  • Account type: Any

Safety:

  • Does not use martingale 
  • Does not use hedging 
  • Not a grid trading
  • Protecting positions with a stop-loss

The advantages of the Expert:

  • Use of the Latest Programming Technologies 
  • Unique Proprietary Methods and Developments 
  • Solving the Overfitting Problem
  • High Accuracy, Stability, and Efficiency
  • Power of Cutting-Edge Neural Plugins to Enhance EA Capabilities 
  • Suitable for FTMO and Prop Firms 
  • Successfully Tested on History, with Low Drawdowns
  • Customizable Built-In News Filter
  • Extensive Customization and Optimization Options  
  • Easy to Install

Risk Warning:

Before you buy Oracle Expert Advisor please be aware of the risks involved. Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (EA could also make losses). The back tests shown (e.g. in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters but therefore results cannot be transferred to live trading. Please not invest or risk money that you cannot afford to lose.









