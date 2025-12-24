CalendarSections

United Kingdom Index of Services

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Consumer
Low 0.4% 0.9%
0.4%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
The Index of Services measures a change in the output of the services industries. This is a monthly indicator of the national services sector growth. Today, it is the largest contribution to the output approach to the measurement of GDP, accounting for 73.9% of UK GDP.

Data for index calculation are collected from the Monthly Business Survey of about 26,000 UK service companies (49% of all used for calculation) and from other regular surveys and administrative sources (51%).

The calculated index of services is seasonally adjusted to exclude the influence of holidays and weather conditions. The Index of Services provides a short-term estimate of the UK economy services sector. This most important economic indicator shows monthly fluctuations of gross value added in service industry companies (the difference between the cost of services provided and the cost of their production).

The following industry categories are considered in the calculation:

  • Distribution, hotels and restaurants
  • Transport services, storage, communication
  • Business services and finance
  • Government and other services

Each category has its weight in accordance with the relative contribution to general GDP.

The Index of Services is rarely interpreted separately from the rest of macroeconomic indicators. It is often interpreted along the GDP. A sharp index growth can have a positive effect on the GDP quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Index of Services" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Jul 2025
0.4%
0.9%
0.4%
Feb 2025
0.6%
0.5%
0.4%
Dec 2024
0.2%
0.2%
0.0%
Sep 2024
0.1%
0.3%
0.1%
Aug 2024
0.1%
0.6%
Jul 2024
0.6%
0.5%
0.8%
Jun 2024
0.8%
0.3%
1.1%
May 2024
1.1%
1.0%
Apr 2024
0.9%
0.7%
Mar 2024
0.7%
0.2%
Feb 2024
0.2%
0.0%
0.0%
Jan 2024
0.0%
0.0%
-0.2%
Dec 2023
-0.2%
0.0%
-0.2%
Nov 2023
0.0%
0.0%
-0.1%
Oct 2023
0.1%
-0.1%
-0.1%
Sep 2023
-0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Aug 2023
0.1%
-0.2%
-0.1%
Jul 2023
0.1%
0.3%
0.1%
Jun 2023
0.1%
0.2%
0.0%
May 2023
0.0%
-0.4%
0.0%
Apr 2023
-0.1%
0.1%
0.1%
Mar 2023
0.1%
0.2%
0.1%
Feb 2023
0.1%
-0.2%
0.1%
Jan 2023
0.0%
0.1%
0.0%
Dec 2022
0.0%
0.3%
0.0%
Nov 2022
-0.1%
-0.4%
-0.1%
Oct 2022
-0.1%
-0.1%
0.0%
Sep 2022
0.0%
0.5%
0.1%
Aug 2022
-0.1%
0.2%
0.2%
Jul 2022
-0.2%
-0.8%
-0.4%
Jun 2022
-0.4%
0.9%
0.0%
May 2022
0.1%
-0.6%
0.2%
Apr 2022
0.0%
0.4%
0.4%
Mar 2022
0.4%
2.0%
0.6%
Feb 2022
0.8%
0.9%
1.4%
Jan 2022
1.0%
1.2%
1.2%
Dec 2021
1.2%
2.5%
1.3%
Nov 2021
1.3%
0.5%
1.2%
Oct 2021
1.1%
-0.6%
1.6%
Sep 2021
1.6%
3.7%
3.5%
Aug 2021
3.7%
1.2%
5.2%
Jul 2021
4.5%
5.3%
5.7%
Jun 2021
5.7%
5.5%
3.9%
May 2021
3.9%
7.3%
1.4%
Apr 2021
1.4%
-7.5%
-2.0%
Mar 2021
-2.0%
3.6%
-2.1%
Feb 2021
-1.9%
-7.4%
-1.9%
Jan 2021
-2.4%
-4.4%
0.6%
Dec 2020
0.6%
8.7%
4.1%
Nov 2020
3.7%
7.5%
10.0%
