Economic Calendar
Bank of England (BoE) Housing Equity Withdrawal (HEW) q/q
|Low
|£-16.118 B
|£-8.283 B
|
£-4.909 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|£-9.949 B
|
£-16.118 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Bank of England Housing Equity Withdrawal q/q shows a change in the value of home-secured loans, which are not used for home purchases or improvements. In other words, the housing equity withdrawal (or mortgage withdrawal) occurs when the amount of home-secured loans grows more than the amount invested in housing. The indicator is calculated for the reported quarter compared to the previous one.
The withdrawal is treated as additional funds which can be reinvested or spent for other purposes, and thus increase consumer spending. Therefore, the housing equity withdrawal indicator is closely related to consumption. Analysts see growth of lending as a leading indicator of an increase in retail sales and consumer activity indicators, and hence of inflationary growth.
So, housing equity withdrawal can be seen as positive for the pound sterling quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of England (BoE) Housing Equity Withdrawal (HEW) q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites