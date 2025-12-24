Economic Calendar
United Kingdom Construction Output m/m
|Low
|0.2%
|0.4%
|
0.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.0%
|
0.2%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
U.K. Construction Output m/m reflects the change in the country's construction activity in the given month compared to the previous month. The indicator is calculated as the amount chargeable to customers for construction and engineering work over the relevant period excluding VAT and subconstruction payments. This amount also includes the cost of works performed on businesses' own initiative (for example, buildings for eventual lease or sale).
The calculation is based on a monthly survey of more than 8,000 construction companies employing over 100 people or with an annual turnover of more than £60 million. The companies represent 24 construction industries, including construction of domestic and commercial buildings, of roads and motorways, bridges and tunnels, utility projects for fluids, projects for electricity and telecommunications, drilling, site preparation and other civil engineering projects. Company statistics weights are taken into account in the indicator calculation.
The monthly estimate is adjusted for seasonal variations, because construction depends highly on holidays and weekends, as well as weather and season conditions. Seasonal adjustment parameters applied to the indicator calculation are revised annually.
The contribution of construction companies to national GDP is about 5.9%. Therefore, the indicator is closely monitored by analysts and economists. It is considered a leading indicator of the economic health. Construction growth is also a leading indicator of activity in the real estate market and mortgage lending. Thus, the indicator growth is a favorable factor for the pound sterling.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Construction Output m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites