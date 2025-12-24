CalendarSections

S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
S&P Global/CIPS
Sector:
Business
Medium
50.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI is calculated by Markit together with the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS). It characterizes business conditions and purchasing managers' activity level in the UK economy's manufacturing sector.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

PMI calculation is based on data collected from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 600 UK companies which provide the highest contribution to GDP. Managers are asked to characterize current business and economic conditions in the national construction sector. The questionnaire covers the following economic variables:

  • Production output
  • New orders
  • Backlogs
  • Prices paid (for materials, services and goods purchased in the production process)
  • Prices received
  • Suppliers' delivery times
  • Inventories
  • Employment
  • Near-term productivity outlook

The survey participants provide relative estimates: whether figures have increased, decreased or remain unchanged. PMI is a composite index, which is made up of 5 separate indices, characterizing new orders, production level, employment, supplier delivery times and inventories in warehouses.

The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering the entire manufacturing sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of production and inflation. Manufacturing PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the pound sterling growth.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025 prelim.
N/D
50.2
50.2
Nov 2025
50.2
50.2
50.2
Nov 2025 prelim.
50.2
50.2
49.7
Oct 2025
49.7
49.6
49.6
Oct 2025 prelim.
49.6
46.2
Sep 2025
46.2
46.2
Sep 2025 prelim.
46.2
46.4
47.0
Aug 2025
47.0
47.3
47.3
Aug 2025 prelim.
47.3
48.2
48.0
Jul 2025
48.0
48.2
48.2
Jul 2025 prelim.
48.2
47.6
47.7
Jun 2025
47.7
47.7
47.7
Jun 2025 prelim.
47.7
46.7
46.4
May 2025
46.4
45.1
45.1
May 2025 prelim.
45.1
45.8
45.4
Apr 2025
45.4
44.0
44.0
Apr 2025 prelim.
44.0
44.2
44.9
Mar 2025
44.9
44.6
44.6
Mar 2025 prelim.
44.6
45.7
46.9
Feb 2025
46.9
46.4
46.4
Feb 2025 prelim.
46.4
48.3
48.3
Jan 2025
48.3
48.2
48.2
Jan 2025 prelim.
48.2
46.5
47.0
Dec 2024
47.0
47.3
47.3
Dec 2024 prelim.
47.3
47.9
48.0
Nov 2024
48.0
48.6
48.6
Nov 2024 prelim.
48.6
50.2
49.9
Oct 2024
49.9
50.3
50.3
Oct 2024 prelim.
50.3
52.1
51.5
Sep 2024
51.5
51.5
51.5
Sep 2024 prelim.
51.5
53.2
52.5
Aug 2024
52.5
52.5
52.5
Aug 2024 prelim.
52.5
50.3
52.1
Jul 2024
52.1
51.8
51.8
Jul 2024 prelim.
51.8
52.6
50.9
Jun 2024
50.9
51.4
51.4
Jun 2024 prelim.
51.4
50.5
51.2
May 2024
51.2
51.3
51.3
May 2024 prelim.
51.3
50.0
49.1
Apr 2024
49.1
48.7
48.7
Apr 2024 prelim.
48.7
50.0
50.3
Mar 2024
50.3
49.9
49.9
Mar 2024 prelim.
49.9
47.4
47.5
Feb 2024
47.5
47.1
47.1
Feb 2024 prelim.
47.1
47.4
47.0
Jan 2024
47.0
47.3
47.3
Jan 2024 prelim.
47.3
46.4
46.2
Dec 2023
46.2
46.4
46.4
Dec 2023 prelim.
46.4
46.9
47.2
Nov 2023
47.2
46.7
46.7
