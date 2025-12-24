CalendarSections

S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
S&P Global/CIPS
Sector:
Business
Medium 39.4 41.2
44.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
38.6
39.4
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
UK Markit/CIPS Construction PMI is published by Markit together with the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. The indicator shows the activity level of the construction sector purchasing managers.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Purchasing managers are among the first to notice such changes. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

PMI calculation is based on data collected from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 170 UK construction companies that provide the highest contribution to GDP. Managers are asked to characterize current business and economic conditions in the national construction sector. The questionnaire covers the following economic variables:

  • General business activity
  • House construction activity
  • Commercial construction activity
  • Civil engineering activity
  • New orders
  • Employment
  • Quantity of purchases
  • Suppliers' delivery times
  • Input prices
  • Work with sub-contractors (activity, availability, rates, quality)
  • Near-term future output

The survey participants provide relative estimates: whether figures have increased, decreased or remain unchanged. The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering the entire construction sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of construction sector activity and inflation. Construction PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the pound sterling growth.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
39.4
41.2
44.1
Oct 2025
44.1
48.1
46.2
Sep 2025
46.2
43.7
45.5
Aug 2025
45.5
45.5
44.3
Jul 2025
44.3
49.2
48.8
Jun 2025
48.8
48.3
47.9
May 2025
47.9
46.1
46.6
Apr 2025
46.6
43.4
46.4
Mar 2025
46.4
42.3
44.6
Feb 2025
44.6
48.2
48.1
Jan 2025
48.1
53.0
53.3
Dec 2024
53.3
53.1
55.2
Nov 2024
55.2
53.6
54.3
Oct 2024
54.3
56.4
57.2
Sep 2024
57.2
55.7
53.6
Aug 2024
53.6
52.6
55.3
Jul 2024
55.3
51.0
52.2
Jun 2024
52.2
54.1
54.7
May 2024
54.7
52.8
53.0
Apr 2024
53.0
50.8
50.2
Mar 2024
50.2
48.7
49.7
Feb 2024
49.7
48.1
48.8
Jan 2024
48.8
48.2
46.8
Dec 2023
46.8
45.5
45.5
Nov 2023
45.5
45.2
45.6
Oct 2023
45.6
47.8
45.0
Sep 2023
45.0
51.2
50.8
Aug 2023
50.8
50.3
51.7
Jul 2023
51.7
50.2
48.9
Jun 2023
48.9
51.3
51.6
May 2023
51.6
50.9
51.1
Apr 2023
51.1
52.6
50.7
Mar 2023
50.7
51.5
54.6
Feb 2023
54.6
48.5
48.4
Jan 2023
48.4
49.5
48.8
Dec 2022
48.8
51.7
50.4
Nov 2022
50.4
52.7
53.2
Oct 2022
53.2
52.1
52.3
Sep 2022
52.3
52.1
49.2
Aug 2022
49.2
50.7
48.9
Jul 2022
48.9
54.5
52.6
Jun 2022
52.6
57.3
56.4
May 2022
56.4
58.7
58.2
Apr 2022
58.2
59.1
59.1
Mar 2022
59.1
56.0
59.1
Feb 2022
59.1
55.3
56.3
Jan 2022
56.3
57.8
54.3
Dec 2021
54.3
58.7
55.5
Nov 2021
55.5
59.2
54.6
Oct 2021
54.6
59.4
52.6
12345
