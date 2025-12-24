CalendarSections

United Kingdom Labour Productivity y/y

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium -0.8%
-2.3%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-0.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Labor Productivity y/y reflects the ratio between the real labor efficiency and the working time spent. The indicator is calculated as a change in the volume of goods or services produced per working hour in the given quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The data is published by the UK Office for National Statistics based on a survey of households and enterprises, as well as using data from national accounts, namely the estimates of gross value added. Taking into account the required source data collection, Labour productivity figures are released a week after the release of quarterly national accounts. Data is published with a delay, about three months following the reporting period. The labour productivity is calculated for the entire economy as a whole and separately by industry.

Labour productivity is an important factor, which can determine the production potential of the economy. Countries having strong labour productivity growth tend to have higher economic growth rates alongside lower inflation.

Generally, it is considered to be the driving force behind long-term changes in average living standards. Therefore, higher than expected growth is seen as positive for the national economy and may have a short-term moderate positive effect on the British pound quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Labour Productivity y/y" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2024 prelim.
-0.8%
-2.3%
3 Q 2024
-2.4%
-1.8%
3 Q 2024 prelim.
-1.8%
-0.3%
2 Q 2024
-0.3%
-0.1%
2 Q 2024 prelim.
-0.1%
0.1%
1 Q 2024
0.1%
0.1%
1 Q 2024 prelim.
0.1%
-0.3%
4 Q 2023
-0.3%
-0.3%
4 Q 2023 prelim.
-0.3%
0.6%
3 Q 2023
0.6%
-0.3%
3 Q 2023 prelim.
-0.3%
0.3%
2 Q 2023
0.3%
0.1%
2 Q 2023 prelim.
0.1%
-0.6%
1 Q 2023
-0.6%
-0.6%
1 Q 2023 prelim.
-0.6%
0.0%
4 Q 2022
0.0%
-0.1%
4 Q 2022 prelim.
-0.1%
1.0%
3 Q 2022
0.9%
1.4%
3 Q 2022 prelim.
1.4%
0.4%
2 Q 2022
0.4%
-1.0%
2 Q 2022 prelim.
-1.0%
-0.8%
1 Q 2022
-0.8%
-0.8%
1 Q 2022 prelim.
-0.8%
0.7%
4 Q 2021
0.7%
0.5%
4 Q 2021 prelim.
0.5%
-4.3%
3 Q 2021
-4.5%
-4.8%
3 Q 2021 prelim.
-4.8%
4.3%
2 Q 2021
4.3%
3.1%
2 Q 2021
3.1%
0.9%
1 Q 2021
0.9%
1.0%
1 Q 2021 prelim.
1.0%
-0.7%
4 Q 2020
-0.7%
-1.1%
4 Q 2020 prelim.
-1.1%
4.0%
3 Q 2020
4.0%
3.0%
3 Q 2020 prelim.
3.0%
-1.8%
2 Q 2020
-1.8%
-3.0%
2 Q 2020 prelim.
-3.0%
-0.6%
1 Q 2020
-0.6%
-0.4%
1 Q 2020 prelim.
-0.4%
0.3%
4 Q 2019
0.3%
0.3%
4 Q 2019 prelim.
0.3%
0.1%
3 Q 2019
0.1%
0.0%
3 Q 2019 prelim.
0.0%
-0.5%
2 Q 2019
-0.5%
-0.6%
2 Q 2019 prelim.
-0.6%
-0.2%
1 Q 2019
-0.2%
-0.2%
1 Q 2019 prelim.
-0.2%
-0.1%
4 Q 2018
-0.1%
-0.2%
4 Q 2018 prelim.
-0.2%
0.2%
3 Q 2018
0.2%
0.1%
12
