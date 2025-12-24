GfK Consumer Confidence index is a leading indicator showing consumers' confidence in UK's economic development. The indicator is calculated based on a monthly survey of about two thousand respondents. A higher than expected value can be seen as positive for the pound quotes, while lower values are usually seen as negative.

The chart of the entire available history of the "GfK United Kingdom Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.