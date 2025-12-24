Output Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m reflects the change in the amount received by British manufacturers from selling goods in the domestic and foreign markets, in the given month compared to the previous month.

In addition to the production cost, which includes labor costs, raw materials, energy end enterprise maintenance, the selling price also includes the manufacturer markup, interest on loans, facilities and buildings maintenance and rental costs. All index numbers exclude VAT but include excise duty on cigarettes, manufactured tobacco, alcohol and petroleum products.

Products included in index calculation are divided into 10 main groups:

Food

Tobacco and alcohol

Clothing, textiles and leather

Paper and printing

Petroleum products

Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

Metal, machinery and equipment

Computer, electrical and optical products

Transport equipment

Other manufactured products

Goods from these categories are grouped into a basket. Output prices for the goods are collected from a monthly survey of manufacturers. The index is calculated on a weighted basis relative to the base period currently set to 2010. The benchmark level of 2010 is set to 100. Weights are adjusted every five years.

The output PPI reflects the output prices of goods and characterizes inflation from the manufacturer perspective. Thus, it is slightly ahead of consumer inflation data. The index growth is usually seen as positive for the British pound quotes.

