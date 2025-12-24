CalendarSections

United Kingdom Claimant Count Change

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium 25.7 K 20.2 K
-2.0 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
10.9 K
25.7 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Claimant Count Change presents a change in the total number of people claiming unemployment benefits during the given month. The indicator is calculated based on administrative data on the system of benefits and social support.

This includes people claiming unemployment related benefits and applying for other forms of financial support upon loss of earning opportunities. For example, such forms include the so-called Universal Credit, a monthly payment, now replacing six earlier canceled benefits and charges.

A change in Claimant Count is connected with the unemployment growth, but they are not absolutely identical. First, not all the unemployed claim benefits and are officially registered. Second, some people who are not obliged to seek work (e.g. due to illness or disability) may also be eligible for benefits.

Nevertheless, the indicator reflects the situation in the labor market. Claimant count growth indicates deterioration in the labor market. Employment reports are one of the most important factors affecting the actions of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee; therefore weakness in the labor market may have a negative effect on the GBP quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Claimant Count Change" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
25.7 K
20.2 K
-2.0 K
Jun 2025
25.9 K
33.9 K
15.3 K
May 2025
33.1 K
31.2 K
-21.1 K
Feb 2025
44.2 K
31.5 K
2.8 K
Jan 2025
22.0 K
13.4 K
-15.1 K
Nov 2024
0.3 K
27.3 K
-10.9 K
Oct 2024
26.6 K
89.6 K
10.1 K
Sep 2024
27.9 K
0.3 K
Aug 2024
23.7 K
135.0 K
Jul 2024
135.0 K
26.4 K
36.2 K
Jun 2024
32.3 K
50.3 K
May 2024
50.3 K
8.3 K
8.4 K
Apr 2024
8.9 K
10.9 K
Mar 2024
10.9 K
9.7 K
4.1 K
Feb 2024
16.8 K
10.4 K
3.1 K
Jan 2024
14.1 K
12.5 K
5.5 K
Dec 2023
11.7 K
-0.7 K
0.6 K
Nov 2023
16.0 K
-2.1 K
8.9 K
Oct 2023
17.8 K
-3.4 K
8.9 K
Sep 2023
20.4 K
-4.7 K
0.9 K
Aug 2023
0.9 K
-6.0 K
7.4 K
Jul 2023
29.1 K
-7.3 K
16.2 K
Jun 2023
25.7 K
-8.6 K
-22.5 K
May 2023
-13.6 K
-9.6 K
23.4 K
Apr 2023
46.7 K
-10.8 K
26.5 K
Mar 2023
28.2 K
-11.8 K
-18.8 K
Feb 2023
-11.2 K
-12.4 K
-30.3 K
Jan 2023
-12.9 K
-12.9 K
-3.2 K
Dec 2022
19.7 K
-13.3 K
16.1 K
Nov 2022
30.4 K
-13.3 K
-6.4 K
Oct 2022
3.3 K
-12.6 K
3.9 K
Sep 2022
25.5 K
-11.4 K
1.1 K
Aug 2022
6.3 K
-9.2 K
-14.5 K
Jul 2022
-10.6 K
-6.1 K
-26.8 K
Jun 2022
-20.1 K
-2.1 K
-34.7 K
May 2022
-19.7 K
2.5 K
-65.5 K
Apr 2022
-56.9 K
7.4 K
-81.6 K
Mar 2022
-46.9 K
12.5 K
-58.0 K
Feb 2022
-48.1 K
17.8 K
-67.3 K
Jan 2022
-31.9 K
23.2 K
-51.6 K
Dec 2021
-43.3 K
29.1 K
-95.1 K
Nov 2021
-49.7 K
34.9 K
-58.5 K
Oct 2021
-14.9 K
40.2 K
-85.9 K
Sep 2021
-51.1 K
47.3 K
-88.0 K
Aug 2021
-58.6 K
55.6 K
-48.9 K
Jul 2021
-7.8 K
64.4 K
-136.1 K
Jun 2021
-114.7 K
79.3 K
-151.4 K
May 2021
-92.6 K
94.7 K
-55.8 K
Apr 2021
-15.1 K
105.7 K
-19.4 K
Mar 2021
10.2 K
113.0 K
67.2 K
12345
