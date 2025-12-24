CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United Kingdom Producer Price Index (PPI) Output y/y

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 3.4% 0.5%
0.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3.8%
3.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Output Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y reflects the change in the amount received by British manufacturers from selling goods in the domestic and foreign markets, in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

In addition to the production cost, which includes labor costs, raw materials, energy end enterprise maintenance, the selling price also includes the manufacturer markup, interest on loans, facilities and buildings maintenance and rental costs. All index numbers exclude VAT but include excise duty on cigarettes, manufactured tobacco, alcohol and petroleum products.

Products included in index calculation are divided into 10 main groups:

  • Food
  • Tobacco and alcohol
  • Clothing, textiles and leather
  • Paper and printing
  • Petroleum products
  • Chemicals and pharmaceuticals
  • Metal, machinery and equipment
  • Computer, electrical and optical products
  • Transport equipment
  • Other manufactured products

Goods from these categories are grouped into a basket. Output prices for the goods are collected from a monthly survey of manufacturers. The index is calculated on a weighted basis relative to the base period currently set to 2010. The benchmark level of 2010 is set to 100. Weights are adjusted every five years.

The output PPI reflects the output prices of goods and characterizes inflation from the manufacturer perspective. Thus, it is slightly ahead of consumer inflation data. The index growth is usually seen as positive for the British pound quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Producer Price Index (PPI) Output y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
3.4%
0.5%
0.1%
Dec 2024
0.1%
-1.0%
-0.5%
Nov 2024
-0.6%
-1.5%
-0.9%
Oct 2024
-0.8%
-2.1%
-0.7%
Sep 2024
-0.7%
0.4%
0.3%
Aug 2024
0.2%
0.8%
Jul 2024
0.8%
1.4%
Jun 2024
1.4%
0.1%
1.7%
May 2024
1.7%
2.1%
1.1%
Apr 2024
1.1%
0.6%
Mar 2024
0.6%
1.5%
0.4%
Feb 2024
0.4%
0.4%
-0.3%
Jan 2024
-0.6%
1.1%
0.1%
Dec 2023
0.1%
-0.2%
-0.1%
Nov 2023
-0.2%
-1.1%
-0.3%
Oct 2023
-0.6%
0.3%
0.2%
Sep 2023
-0.1%
0.0%
-0.5%
Aug 2023
-0.4%
-1.9%
-0.7%
Jul 2023
-0.8%
-1.2%
0.3%
Jun 2023
0.1%
1.6%
2.7%
May 2023
2.9%
4.1%
5.2%
Apr 2023
5.4%
7.4%
8.5%
Mar 2023
8.7%
10.8%
11.9%
Feb 2023
12.1%
12.5%
13.5%
Jan 2023
13.5%
14.4%
14.6%
Dec 2022
14.7%
13.9%
16.2%
Oct 2022
14.8%
14.8%
16.3%
Sep 2022
15.9%
15.0%
16.4%
Aug 2022
16.1%
17.8%
17.1%
Jul 2022
17.1%
17.6%
16.4%
Jun 2022
16.5%
16.8%
15.8%
May 2022
15.7%
15.0%
14.7%
Apr 2022
14.0%
12.5%
11.9%
Mar 2022
11.9%
10.2%
10.2%
Feb 2022
10.1%
10.2%
9.9%
Jan 2022
9.9%
9.5%
9.3%
Dec 2021
9.3%
9.1%
9.4%
Nov 2021
9.1%
8.4%
8.6%
Oct 2021
8.0%
7.7%
7.0%
Sep 2021
6.7%
6.8%
6.0%
Aug 2021
5.9%
4.6%
5.1%
Jul 2021
4.9%
3.8%
4.5%
Jun 2021
4.3%
5.2%
4.4%
May 2021
4.6%
4.7%
4.0%
Apr 2021
3.9%
2.7%
2.3%
Mar 2021
1.9%
1.6%
0.9%
Feb 2021
0.9%
0.1%
0.1%
Jan 2021
-0.2%
-0.3%
-0.5%
Dec 2020
-0.4%
-0.9%
-0.6%
Nov 2020
-0.8%
-1.6%
-1.4%
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code