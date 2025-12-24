CalendarSections

United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 139.3
139.3
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
139.3
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Consumer Price Index reflects percentage changes in prices of goods and services from the consumer perspective in the specified month compared to the same month a year earlier. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures. CPI is one of the key measures of consumer sentiment and national inflation. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the pound quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
139.3
139.3
Jul 2025
139.0
138.9
Jun 2025
138.9
138.4
Feb 2025
136.0
135.4
Dec 2024
135.6
135.1
Nov 2024
135.1
135.0
Oct 2024
135.0
134.2
Sep 2024
134.2
134.3
Aug 2024
134.3
133.8
Jul 2024
133.8
134.1
Jun 2024
134.1
133.9
May 2024
133.9
133.5
Apr 2024
133.5
133.0
Mar 2024
133.0
132.3
Feb 2024
132.3
131.5
Jan 2024
131.5
132.2
Dec 2023
132.2
131.7
Nov 2023
131.7
132.0
Oct 2023
132.0
132.0
Sep 2023
132.0
131.3
Aug 2023
131.3
130.9
Jul 2023
130.9
131.5
Jun 2023
131.5
131.3
May 2023
131.3
130.4
Apr 2023
130.4
128.9
Mar 2023
128.9
127.9
Feb 2023
127.9
126.4
Jan 2023
126.4
127.2
Dec 2022
127.2
126.7
Nov 2022
126.7
126.2
Oct 2022
126.2
123.8
Sep 2022
123.8
123.1
Aug 2022
123.1
122.5
Jul 2022
122.5
121.8
Jun 2022
121.8
120.8
May 2022
120.8
120.0
Apr 2022
120.0
117.1
Mar 2022
117.1
115.8
Feb 2022
115.8
114.9
Jan 2022
114.9
115.1
Dec 2021
115.1
114.5
Nov 2021
114.5
113.6
Oct 2021
113.6
112.4
Sep 2021
112.4
112.1
Aug 2021
112.1
111.3
Jul 2021
111.3
111.3
Jun 2021
111.3
110.8
May 2021
110.8
110.1
Apr 2021
110.1
109.4
Mar 2021
109.4
109.1
123
