United Kingdom Consumer Prices Index incl. Owner Occupiers' Housing costs (CPIH)

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Prices
Low 138.9
138.9
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
138.9
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) represents a change in prices of goods and services from the consumer perspective in the specified month compared to the same month a year earlier. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures. In contrast to the consumer price index, CPIH includes owner occupiers' housing costs. CPI is one of the key measures of consumer sentiment and national inflation. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the pound quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Consumer Prices Index incl. Owner Occupiers’ Housing costs (CPIH)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
138.9
138.9
Jul 2025
138.5
138.4
Jun 2025
138.4
138.0
Feb 2025
135.6
135.1
Dec 2024
135.1
134.6
Nov 2024
134.6
134.3
Sep 2024
133.5
133.4
Jun 2024
133.0
132.7
May 2024
132.7
132.2
Mar 2024
131.6
130.8
Feb 2024
130.8
130.0
Jan 2024
130.0
130.5
Dec 2023
130.5
130.0
Nov 2023
130.0
130.2
Oct 2023
130.2
130.1
Sep 2023
130.1
129.4
Aug 2023
129.4
129.0
Jul 2023
129.0
129.4
Jun 2023
129.4
129.1
May 2023
129.1
128.3
Apr 2023
128.3
126.8
Mar 2023
126.8
126.0
Feb 2023
126.0
124.8
Jan 2023
124.8
125.3
Dec 2022
125.3
124.8
Nov 2022
124.8
124.3
Oct 2022
124.3
122.3
Sep 2022
122.3
121.8
Aug 2022
121.8
121.2
Jul 2022
121.2
120.5
Jun 2022
120.5
119.7
May 2022
119.7
119.0
Apr 2022
119.0
116.5
Mar 2022
116.5
115.4
Feb 2022
115.4
114.6
Jan 2022
114.6
114.7
Dec 2021
114.7
114.1
Nov 2021
114.1
113.4
Oct 2021
113.4
112.4
Sep 2021
112.4
112.1
Aug 2021
112.1
111.4
Jul 2021
111.4
111.4
Jun 2021
111.4
111.0
May 2021
111.0
110.4
Apr 2021
110.4
109.7
Mar 2021
109.7
109.4
Feb 2021
109.4
109.3
Jan 2021
109.3
109.4
Dec 2020
109.4
109.1
Nov 2020
109.1
109.2
123
