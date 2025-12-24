CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
S&P Global/CIPS
Sector:
Business
Medium N/D
51.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Markit Composite PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in the manufacturing and service sectors. The indicator calculation is based on the surveys of representatives of a number of companies. Each response is weighted according to the size of a company and its contribution to the total production or services of the subsector it belongs to. Thus, the largest companies make a greater contribution to the indicator calculation. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the country. Readings above 50 can have a positive effect on pound quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global/CIPS United Kingdom Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025 prelim.
N/D
51.2
Nov 2025
51.2
50.5
Nov 2025 prelim.
50.5
52.2
Oct 2025
52.2
51.1
Oct 2025 prelim.
51.1
50.1
Sep 2025
50.1
51.0
Sep 2025 prelim.
51.0
53.5
Aug 2025
53.5
53.0
Aug 2025 prelim.
53.0
51.5
Jul 2025
51.5
51.0
Jul 2025 prelim.
51.0
52.0
Jun 2025
52.0
50.7
Jun 2025 prelim.
50.7
50.3
May 2025
50.3
49.4
May 2025 prelim.
49.4
48.5
Apr 2025
48.5
48.2
Apr 2025 prelim.
48.2
51.5
Mar 2025
51.5
52.0
Mar 2025 prelim.
52.0
50.5
Feb 2025
50.5
50.5
Feb 2025 prelim.
50.5
50.6
Jan 2025
50.6
50.9
Jan 2025 prelim.
50.9
50.4
Dec 2024
50.4
50.5
Dec 2024 prelim.
50.5
50.5
Nov 2024
50.5
49.9
Nov 2024 prelim.
49.9
51.8
Oct 2024
51.8
51.7
Oct 2024 prelim.
51.7
52.6
Sep 2024
52.6
52.9
Sep 2024 prelim.
52.9
53.8
Aug 2024
53.8
53.4
Aug 2024 prelim.
53.4
52.8
Jul 2024
52.8
52.7
Jul 2024 prelim.
52.7
52.3
Jun 2024
52.3
51.7
Jun 2024 prelim.
51.7
53.0
May 2024
53.0
52.8
May 2024 prelim.
52.8
54.1
Apr 2024
54.1
54.0
Apr 2024 prelim.
54.0
52.8
Mar 2024
52.8
52.9
Mar 2024 prelim.
52.9
53.0
Feb 2024
53.0
53.3
Feb 2024 prelim.
53.3
52.9
Jan 2024
52.9
52.5
Jan 2024 prelim.
52.5
52.1
Dec 2023
52.1
51.7
Dec 2023 prelim.
51.7
50.7
Nov 2023
50.7
50.1
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code