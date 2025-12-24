CalendarSections

United Kingdom Core Retail Sales m/m

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Consumer
Medium 0.6% 0.0%
1.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
-0.3%
0.6%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Core Retail Sales Index m/m shows changes in the value of retail goods sold in the UK for the given month compared to the previous one. The calculation is based on a survey, which samples 5,000 retail businesses. The index calculation does not include auto and fuel sales due to high volatility.

The questionnaire collects data on the entire retail turnover in the country, including individual stores, markets, door-to-door and telephone sales. A separate question concerns the total amount of retail sales made online.

Statistics of retail sales include the cost of food, clothing, shoes, household items, etc. The indicator separately accounts for non-store retailing (door-to-door, stalls, Internet sales, etc.). Services are not included: holidays, air fares and train tickets, insurance, banking, etc. A seasonally adjusted index is calculated based on the survey results. The index is calculated in relation to a base year of 2013 having a benchmark level of 100. A month-to-month index change is measured in percent.

This indicator is one of the earliest indicators of the economic policy effectiveness. It is used when preparing national reports (GDP, current account balance, etc.). Economic regulation measures are adopted based on the RSI. In GDP calculation, the RSI is used to measure household final consumption expenditure (when GDP is measured from the expenditure approach).

Being a measure of consumer activity, the Retail Sales Index growth can affect the British pound quotes positively.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
0.6%
0.0%
1.0%
Jul 2025
0.5%
-0.5%
0.6%
Jun 2025
0.6%
-0.7%
-2.9%
May 2025
-2.8%
-2.4%
1.4%
Apr 2025
1.3%
1.3%
0.2%
Jan 2025
2.1%
-1.9%
-0.9%
Dec 2024
-0.6%
0.3%
0.1%
Nov 2024
0.3%
0.5%
-0.9%
Oct 2024
-0.9%
-1.2%
0.3%
Sep 2024
0.3%
-2.3%
1.1%
Aug 2024
1.1%
-1.2%
1.0%
Jul 2024
0.7%
-1.5%
Jun 2024
-1.5%
-0.1%
2.9%
May 2024
2.9%
0.6%
-1.4%
Apr 2024
-2.0%
0.3%
-0.6%
Mar 2024
-0.3%
0.1%
0.3%
Feb 2024
0.2%
0.8%
3.4%
Jan 2024
3.2%
-2.1%
-3.5%
Dec 2023
-3.3%
0.3%
1.5%
Nov 2023
1.3%
0.0%
0.2%
Oct 2023
-0.1%
0.1%
-1.3%
Sep 2023
-1.0%
0.1%
0.6%
Aug 2023
0.6%
-0.1%
-1.4%
Jul 2023
-1.4%
-0.1%
0.7%
Jun 2023
0.8%
0.0%
0.0%
May 2023
0.1%
0.2%
0.7%
Apr 2023
0.8%
0.1%
-1.4%
Mar 2023
-1.0%
-0.2%
1.4%
Feb 2023
1.5%
-0.3%
0.9%
Jan 2023
0.4%
0.0%
-1.4%
Dec 2022
-1.1%
0.5%
-0.3%
Nov 2022
-0.3%
0.3%
0.7%
Oct 2022
0.3%
-0.3%
-1.5%
Sep 2022
-1.5%
-0.6%
-1.7%
Aug 2022
-1.6%
0.0%
0.4%
Jul 2022
0.4%
0.6%
0.2%
Jun 2022
0.4%
0.4%
-1.0%
May 2022
-0.7%
-0.4%
0.2%
Apr 2022
1.4%
-1.2%
-0.9%
Mar 2022
-1.1%
0.2%
-0.9%
Feb 2022
-0.7%
1.3%
1.7%
Jan 2022
1.7%
0.5%
-3.9%
Dec 2021
-3.6%
-0.5%
0.7%
Nov 2021
1.1%
-0.8%
2.0%
Oct 2021
1.6%
-0.1%
-0.4%
Sep 2021
-0.6%
0.9%
-0.7%
Aug 2021
-1.2%
0.2%
-3.2%
Jul 2021
-2.4%
-0.7%
0.0%
Jun 2021
0.3%
-1.5%
-2.0%
May 2021
-2.1%
1.1%
9.1%
