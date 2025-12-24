Bank of England M4 Money Supply m/m shows percentage changes in the sterling in circulation in the given month compared to the previous month.

The M4 Money Supply covers:

Private sector's holdings of sterling notes and coins

Sterling deposits, including certificates of deposit

Claims on UK MFIs arising from repos

Commercial paper and other instruments including five years' original maturity bonds issued by UK MFIs

Estimated holdings of sterling bank bills

M4 represents the most liquid estimate of money supply.

An increase in the money supply is the inflationary growth measure. As a rule, the more money circulates in the national monetary system, the higher the inflation. To achieve the inflationary target of 2%, the Bank of England carries out a quantitative easing program, artificially increasing the money supply.

The Money Supply growth does not affect the pound sterling quotes, being administrative information.

Last values: