Economic Calendar
Bank of England (BoE) M4 Money Supply m/m
|Low
|-0.2%
|0.5%
|
0.6%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-0.1%
|
-0.2%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Bank of England M4 Money Supply m/m shows percentage changes in the sterling in circulation in the given month compared to the previous month.
The M4 Money Supply covers:
- Private sector's holdings of sterling notes and coins
- Sterling deposits, including certificates of deposit
- Claims on UK MFIs arising from repos
- Commercial paper and other instruments including five years' original maturity bonds issued by UK MFIs
- Estimated holdings of sterling bank bills
M4 represents the most liquid estimate of money supply.
An increase in the money supply is the inflationary growth measure. As a rule, the more money circulates in the national monetary system, the higher the inflation. To achieve the inflationary target of 2%, the Bank of England carries out a quantitative easing program, artificially increasing the money supply.
The Money Supply growth does not affect the pound sterling quotes, being administrative information.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Bank of England (BoE) M4 Money Supply m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
