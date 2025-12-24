CalendarSections

RICS United Kingdom House Price Balance

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
RICS
Sector:
Housing
Medium -16.0% -29.9%
-19.0%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
-35.3%
-16.0%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
RICS House Price Balance is published by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. It demonstrates the expected change in the UK house prices and is considered a leading indicator of house price inflation. The national survey covers all regions and consists of 19 questions relating to the following market activity aspects:

  • A change in average prices for housing rental and purchases for the last three months
  • A change in buyer inquiries and new vendor instructions over the last month
  • A change in agreed sales over the last month
  • Expected price change over the next 3 months, 12 months and 5 years
  • A change in the number of unsold houses
  • A change in rents demand and supply over the last 3 months
  • Expected rents price change over the next 3 months, 12 months and 5 years
  • The sense of current price levels (very expensive, expensive, fair values, cheap, very cheap)

All estimates are provided in relative rather than absolute terms (prices get/will get higher, lower or stay the same).

Net balance data may vary between -100 and 100. A positive balance indicates the housing market growth and can have a positive effect on the GDP quotes. A negative figure means that most of respondents assess current inflationary trends negatively.

The survey results are used by the British government, the Bank of England and other key structures as an indicator of current and future UK housing sales and rents conditions. It is closely monitored by both market analysts and investors.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "RICS United Kingdom House Price Balance" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
-16.0%
-29.9%
-19.0%
Oct 2025
-19.0%
-7.3%
-15.0%
Sep 2025
-15.0%
-19.0%
Aug 2025
-19.0%
-4.2%
-13.0%
Jul 2025
-13.0%
-7.6%
-7.0%
Jun 2025
-7.0%
-16.4%
-8.0%
May 2025
-8.0%
-26.6%
-39.0%
Apr 2025
-39.0%
-2.9%
2.0%
Mar 2025
2.0%
2.0%
11.0%
Feb 2025
11.0%
15.8%
22.0%
Jan 2025
22.0%
26.0%
28.0%
Dec 2024
28.0%
21.3%
25.0%
Nov 2024
25.0%
-8.0%
16.0%
Oct 2024
16.0%
7.0%
11.0%
Sep 2024
11.0%
-1.9%
0.0%
Aug 2024
1.0%
-24.0%
-18.0%
Jul 2024
-19.0%
-2.2%
-17.0%
Jun 2024
-17.0%
9.3%
-17.0%
May 2024
-17.0%
-1.4%
-7.0%
Apr 2024
-5.0%
-3.1%
-5.0%
Mar 2024
-4.0%
26.4%
-11.0%
Feb 2024
-10.0%
-22.8%
-19.0%
Jan 2024
-18.0%
-40.5%
-29.0%
Dec 2023
-30.0%
27.2%
-40.0%
Nov 2023
-43.0%
0.0%
-57.0%
Oct 2023
-63.0%
-50.6%
-66.0%
Sep 2023
-69.0%
-61.1%
-66.0%
Aug 2023
-68.0%
-49.8%
-55.0%
Jul 2023
-53.0%
-38.1%
-51.0%
Jun 2023
-46.0%
-34.5%
-33.0%
May 2023
-30.0%
-41.1%
-43.0%
Apr 2023
-39.0%
-45.6%
-43.0%
Mar 2023
-43.0%
-38.0%
-45.0%
Feb 2023
-48.0%
-44.7%
-41.0%
Jan 2023
-47.0%
-33.6%
-36.0%
Dec 2022
-42.0%
-31.8%
-22.0%
Nov 2022
-25.0%
15.0%
3.0%
Oct 2022
-2.0%
42.5%
29.0%
Sep 2022
32.0%
58.3%
50.0%
Aug 2022
53.0%
64.5%
53.0%
Jul 2022
63.0%
69.6%
56.0%
Jun 2022
65.0%
30.2%
64.0%
May 2022
73.0%
63.3%
73.0%
Apr 2022
80.0%
77.5%
73.0%
Mar 2022
74.0%
77.7%
81.0%
Feb 2022
79.0%
72.5%
82.0%
Jan 2022
74.0%
21.7%
77.0%
Dec 2021
69.0%
71.4%
77.0%
Nov 2021
71.0%
69.9%
75.0%
Oct 2021
70.0%
47.2%
67.0%
