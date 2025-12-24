RICS House Price Balance is published by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors. It demonstrates the expected change in the UK house prices and is considered a leading indicator of house price inflation. The national survey covers all regions and consists of 19 questions relating to the following market activity aspects:

A change in average prices for housing rental and purchases for the last three months

A change in buyer inquiries and new vendor instructions over the last month

A change in agreed sales over the last month

Expected price change over the next 3 months, 12 months and 5 years

A change in the number of unsold houses

A change in rents demand and supply over the last 3 months

Expected rents price change over the next 3 months, 12 months and 5 years

The sense of current price levels (very expensive, expensive, fair values, cheap, very cheap)

All estimates are provided in relative rather than absolute terms (prices get/will get higher, lower or stay the same).

Net balance data may vary between -100 and 100. A positive balance indicates the housing market growth and can have a positive effect on the GDP quotes. A negative figure means that most of respondents assess current inflationary trends negatively.

The survey results are used by the British government, the Bank of England and other key structures as an indicator of current and future UK housing sales and rents conditions. It is closely monitored by both market analysts and investors.

