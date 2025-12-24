Input Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m shows a change in prices of raw materials and fuel purchased by UK manufacturers in the given month compared to the previous month. The index calculation includes imported and domestic materials and fuel. It is also not limited to materials used in the final product, but includes what is required by businesses in their normal day-to-day running (such as meals for employees, office supplies, fuels for company cars, etc.).

The index is calculated relative to the base period currently set to 2010. The benchmark level of 2010 is set to 100.

The indicator is based on data from a survey of manufacturers across the country. Weights are given to index components, depending on their impact on total costs. The indices are seasonally adjusted.

The index reflects the operational expenses of British manufacturers and is a leading indicator of consumer inflation. The indicator growth may have a positive effect on the pound quotes.

