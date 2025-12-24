Economic Calendar
Nationwide United Kingdom House Price Index (HPI) m/m
|Medium
|0.3%
|0.1%
|
0.2%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.2%
|
0.3%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Nationwide House Price Index (HPI) m/m is published by one of the world's largest building societies and one of the largest mortgage service providers in the UK. It demonstrates a change in the average price of residential property in the country for the given month compared to the previous month, based on a data collected by Nationwide since 1952.
HPI information is derived from Nationwide lending data. Property transactions paid by cash are not included in the sample data. The index is seasonally adjusted, because winter months tend to see weaker price rises and spring/summer see higher increases due to market activity changes.
A house price depends on its characteristics, including physical properties (size and number of rooms), as well as the type of district the house is located in. Therefore, the average house cost is calculated using a hedonic regression rather than a simple arithmetic mean. This allows calculating the price of an average "typical" UK house and its change over time. This "typical" house does not physically exist; it represents a certain model with given characteristics, which, in turn, are used in a mathematical formula.
Some transaction types are excluded from the calculation, since they can distort the statistical picture. The following registrations are excluded from the calculations:
- Remortgages and further advances
- Purchases to let properties
- Properties sold with the right to buy sales at discounted price
Nationwide Housing Price Index is an alternative inflation index in the UK housing market. Its advantage over the HPI provided by the Office for National Statistics is a deeper data sampling (price change statistics have been collected since 1952). The weak point is the limited data source (only mortgage loans issued by Nationwide).
The index growth can be seen as positive for the pound quotes since it indicates an inflationary increase in the property market.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Nationwide United Kingdom House Price Index (HPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites