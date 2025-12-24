Business Investment q/q reflects the change in the total value of companies' capital expenditure in the private sector, in the given quarter compared to the previous one. The indicator calculation reflects investment in non-financial assets:

dwellings (residential buildings),

transport equipment (plains, trains, automobiles, etc.),

other types of machinery (electrical equipment),

non-residential buildings,

cultivated assets (such as livestock and vineyards),

intangible assets (intellectual property products).

The calculation does not include investment by central and local government. It only covers the net investment of private and public corporations. Transfer of non-produced assets (such as land) is not included in the report.

The indicator is calculated based on a survey of 24,500 UK resident companies. They are classified by industry and grouped by the number of employees. Companies with over 300 employees are included in the survey on the permanent basis. Groups of companies with 20 – 49, 50 – 99, 100 – 299 employees are selected on the basis of rotation. Companies with less than 20 employees are not included in the survey.

Business investment is an important part of gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which is used in the GDP calculation. The share of business investments in GDP calculation is about 9%, therefore a change in the indicator value may affect final GDP figures.

Business Investment growth is a leading indicator of production growth. The indicator growth may have a positive effect on the pound quotes.

Last values: