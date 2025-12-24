CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United Kingdom House Price Index (HPI) y/y

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Housing
Low 2.6% 3.1%
3.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
1.4%
2.6%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

House Price Index y/y measures changes in the average value of residential properties in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on residential property transactions is collected from state land registries and statistics from the largest UK mortgage lenders.

The index calculation is based on prices paid by individuals for house purchases. The following registrations are excluded from the calculations:

  • Commercial transactions
  • Sales that were not for full market value
  • Refinancing of existing mortgages
  • Sale of a share in a property
  • Transfers by way of a gift, under a Compulsory Purchase order, under a court of order
  • Other transactions not for full market value

The collected dataset containing the property sale price does not take into account physical characteristics of houses (type of property, size, location and market category). Therefore, hedonic regression and mix-adjustment is used in index calculation. Also, the index is seasonally adjusted (since the property market is very sensitive to seasonal changes).

The index characterizes the state of the real estate market. Due to seasonal adjustment, HPI changes show almost pure inflation in the UK property market. The rise in housing prices is a favorable factor for the national economy, as it speaks of an increase in sterling inflation. Therefore, the HPI growth is seen as positive for British pound quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom House Price Index (HPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
2.6%
3.1%
3.1%
Aug 2025
3.0%
3.1%
3.2%
Jul 2025
2.8%
2.7%
3.6%
Jun 2025
3.7%
4.4%
2.7%
May 2025
3.9%
3.7%
3.6%
Apr 2025
3.5%
4.2%
7.0%
Feb 2025
5.4%
4.7%
4.8%
Dec 2024
4.6%
3.8%
3.9%
Nov 2024
3.3%
5.1%
3.0%
Oct 2024
3.4%
4.7%
2.8%
Aug 2024
2.8%
2.2%
Jul 2024
2.2%
3.5%
2.7%
Jun 2024
2.7%
2.2%
May 2024
2.2%
1.9%
1.3%
Apr 2024
1.1%
0.4%
0.9%
Mar 2024
1.8%
-0.2%
Feb 2024
-0.2%
-1.3%
Jan 2024
-0.6%
-2.0%
-1.4%
Dec 2023
-1.4%
-2.1%
2.3%
Nov 2023
-2.1%
-0.8%
1.3%
Oct 2023
-1.2%
0.7%
0.6%
Sep 2023
-0.1%
0.2%
0.8%
Aug 2023
0.2%
0.3%
0.7%
Jul 2023
0.6%
0.5%
1.9%
Jun 2023
1.7%
0.0%
1.8%
May 2023
1.9%
1.1%
3.2%
Apr 2023
3.5%
2.5%
4.1%
Mar 2023
4.1%
7.6%
5.8%
Feb 2023
5.5%
9.3%
6.5%
Jan 2023
6.3%
10.9%
9.3%
Dec 2022
9.8%
11.2%
10.6%
Nov 2022
10.3%
12.2%
12.4%
Oct 2022
12.6%
12.5%
9.9%
Sep 2022
9.5%
14.5%
13.1%
Aug 2022
13.6%
13.1%
16.0%
Jul 2022
15.5%
10.2%
7.8%
Jun 2022
7.8%
12.5%
12.8%
May 2022
12.8%
10.8%
11.9%
Apr 2022
12.4%
9.7%
9.7%
Mar 2022
9.8%
9.7%
11.3%
Feb 2022
10.9%
9.3%
10.2%
Jan 2022
9.6%
9.9%
10.0%
Nov 2021
10.0%
10.2%
9.8%
Oct 2021
10.2%
10.1%
12.3%
Sep 2021
11.8%
9.4%
10.2%
Aug 2021
10.6%
9.8%
8.5%
Jul 2021
8.0%
11.8%
13.1%
Jun 2021
13.2%
9.5%
9.8%
May 2021
10.0%
9.6%
9.6%
Apr 2021
8.9%
9.5%
9.9%
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code