United Kingdom Unemployment Rate

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium 4.8% 4.3%
4.7%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
4.9%
4.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Unemployment Rate reflects the share of currently unemployed residents among the total civilian labor force, as percentage of the total number of working-age population. The unemployed are defined as persons aged 16 and older, who:

  • have been actively looking for work within the last four weeks and are able to start work within the next two weeks;
  • have found job and are ready to start working within the next two weeks.

The indicator is calculated based on the Labor Force Survey, which is regularly held by the appropriate agency. A statistical bulletin on the labor market is published every month. The detailed report form contains the overall unemployment rate in the UK, as well as separate statistics by sex, age and duration of the unemployment period.

The UK unemployment rate is among the most important indicators of the national economy health. State agencies use the data to manage macroeconomics and the labor market. Unemployment indicates the complexity of the social situation. Unemployment data are provided to a number of international organizations, including the European Central Bank.

The unemployment rate should not be mixed with the UK's claimant count indicator. Some unemployed people are not eligible for benefits or do not claim them, so authorities analyze the statistical survey data.

Unemployment growth indicates problems in the national economy and labor market. Therefore the value growth can affect GBP quotes negatively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Aug 2025
4.8%
4.3%
4.7%
May 2025
4.7%
4.3%
4.6%
Apr 2025
4.6%
4.2%
4.5%
Jan 2025
4.4%
4.2%
4.4%
Dec 2024
4.4%
4.2%
4.4%
Oct 2024
4.3%
4.2%
4.3%
Sep 2024
4.3%
3.7%
4.0%
Aug 2024
4.0%
4.1%
Jul 2024
4.1%
4.2%
Jun 2024
4.2%
4.6%
4.4%
May 2024
4.4%
4.4%
Apr 2024
4.4%
3.8%
4.3%
Mar 2024
4.3%
4.2%
Feb 2024
4.2%
4.2%
4.0%
Jan 2024
3.9%
4.2%
3.8%
Dec 2023
3.8%
3.9%
Nov 2023
4.2%
4.2%
Oct 2023
4.2%
4.2%
Sep 2023
4.2%
4.2%
4.2%
Aug 2023
4.2%
4.4%
4.3%
Jul 2023
4.3%
4.4%
4.2%
Jun 2023
4.2%
4.0%
4.0%
May 2023
4.0%
3.8%
3.8%
Apr 2023
3.8%
4.0%
3.9%
Mar 2023
3.9%
3.8%
3.8%
Feb 2023
3.8%
3.7%
3.7%
Jan 2023
3.7%
3.7%
3.7%
Dec 2022
3.7%
3.7%
3.7%
Nov 2022
3.7%
3.8%
3.7%
Oct 2022
3.7%
3.6%
3.6%
Sep 2022
3.6%
3.3%
3.5%
Aug 2022
3.5%
3.5%
3.6%
Jul 2022
3.6%
3.8%
3.8%
Jun 2022
3.8%
3.9%
3.8%
May 2022
3.8%
3.8%
3.8%
Apr 2022
3.8%
3.6%
3.7%
Mar 2022
3.7%
3.6%
3.8%
Feb 2022
3.8%
3.8%
3.9%
Jan 2022
3.9%
4.0%
4.1%
Dec 2021
4.1%
4.0%
4.1%
Nov 2021
4.1%
4.0%
4.2%
Oct 2021
4.2%
4.1%
4.3%
Sep 2021
4.3%
4.4%
4.5%
Aug 2021
4.5%
4.5%
4.6%
Jul 2021
4.6%
4.7%
4.7%
Jun 2021
4.7%
4.8%
4.8%
May 2021
4.8%
4.6%
4.8%
Apr 2021
4.7%
4.7%
4.8%
Mar 2021
4.8%
4.8%
4.9%
Feb 2021
4.9%
5.0%
5.0%
