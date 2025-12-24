Economic Calendar
United Kingdom Unemployment Rate
|Medium
|4.8%
|4.3%
|
4.7%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|4.9%
|
4.8%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Unemployment Rate reflects the share of currently unemployed residents among the total civilian labor force, as percentage of the total number of working-age population. The unemployed are defined as persons aged 16 and older, who:
- have been actively looking for work within the last four weeks and are able to start work within the next two weeks;
- have found job and are ready to start working within the next two weeks.
The indicator is calculated based on the Labor Force Survey, which is regularly held by the appropriate agency. A statistical bulletin on the labor market is published every month. The detailed report form contains the overall unemployment rate in the UK, as well as separate statistics by sex, age and duration of the unemployment period.
The UK unemployment rate is among the most important indicators of the national economy health. State agencies use the data to manage macroeconomics and the labor market. Unemployment indicates the complexity of the social situation. Unemployment data are provided to a number of international organizations, including the European Central Bank.
The unemployment rate should not be mixed with the UK's claimant count indicator. Some unemployed people are not eligible for benefits or do not claim them, so authorities analyze the statistical survey data.
Unemployment growth indicates problems in the national economy and labor market. Therefore the value growth can affect GBP quotes negatively.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites