United Kingdom Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m
|Low
|0.0%
|0.5%
|
0.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|0.1%
|
0.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
UK's Core Consumer Price Index m/m shows the change in prices of a fixed basket of goods and services from the consumer perspective, in the reported month compared to the previous month. Food and energy prices are excluded from the index calculation due to their high volatility. Each element in the basket has a certain weight in the index calculation, depending on the share of spendings on its consumption. The index is considered to be one of the indicators of national inflation. Therefore the indicator growth can have a positive effect on GBP quotes.
The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge.
