United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Prices
High 3.8% 4.2%
3.8%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
4.4%
3.8%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y reflects changes in prices for 700 main consumer goods and services, in the specified month compared to the same month of the previous year. Information on prices is collected from monthly telephone surveys of 20,000 sales points in 140 locations throughout the Great Britain.

The basket of goods and services is reviewed at least once a year to reflect actual economic, technological and cultural patterns. Fixed weights are applied to changes in prices for each item in the list (the influence of the basket elements on the final index reflects their importance for a typical household's budget). If a certain brand of products disappears from the assortment of stores, the brand closest to it in terms of price and quality is chosen to preserve the representativeness.

The CPI calculation does not include owner occupiers' housing costs (taxes, technical work, maintenance) and tax collections. However, utility payments, small house repairs and maintenance of utility systems are included in the index calculation.

The index is seasonally adjusted to enable an objective month-to-month monitoring of price changes. The consumer price index is the key indicator of inflation and the economy state in the UK. This index affects interest rates, tax benefits, and is used in the adjustment of wages and government benefits, etc. As a measure of inflation, the CPI has a strong impact on the pound sterling quotes. The indicator growth may have a positive effect on the British pound.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
3.8%
4.2%
3.8%
Jul 2025
3.8%
3.9%
3.6%
Jun 2025
3.6%
2.6%
3.4%
Feb 2025
2.8%
2.6%
3.0%
Dec 2024
2.5%
2.6%
2.6%
Nov 2024
2.6%
2.6%
2.3%
Oct 2024
2.3%
2.2%
1.7%
Sep 2024
1.7%
3.4%
2.2%
Aug 2024
2.2%
2.2%
Jul 2024
2.2%
2.0%
Jun 2024
2.0%
2.4%
2.0%
May 2024
2.0%
2.9%
2.3%
Apr 2024
2.3%
3.2%
Mar 2024
3.2%
2.9%
3.4%
Feb 2024
3.4%
3.0%
4.0%
Jan 2024
4.0%
3.2%
4.0%
Dec 2023
4.0%
3.7%
3.9%
Nov 2023
3.9%
4.5%
4.6%
Oct 2023
4.6%
5.6%
6.7%
Sep 2023
6.7%
5.6%
6.7%
Aug 2023
6.7%
6.1%
6.8%
Jul 2023
6.8%
7.3%
7.9%
Jun 2023
7.9%
7.9%
8.7%
May 2023
8.7%
8.6%
8.7%
Apr 2023
8.7%
10.4%
10.1%
Mar 2023
10.1%
10.0%
10.4%
Feb 2023
10.4%
9.8%
10.1%
Jan 2023
10.1%
10.2%
10.5%
Dec 2022
10.5%
11.3%
10.7%
Nov 2022
10.7%
11.5%
11.1%
Oct 2022
11.1%
10.3%
10.1%
Sep 2022
10.1%
10.8%
9.9%
Aug 2022
9.9%
11.0%
10.1%
Jul 2022
10.1%
9.8%
9.4%
Jun 2022
9.4%
9.6%
9.1%
May 2022
9.1%
9.8%
9.0%
Apr 2022
9.0%
7.3%
7.0%
Mar 2022
7.0%
6.6%
6.2%
Feb 2022
6.2%
6.0%
5.5%
Jan 2022
5.5%
6.1%
5.4%
Dec 2021
5.4%
5.7%
5.1%
Nov 2021
5.1%
4.3%
4.2%
Oct 2021
4.2%
3.6%
3.1%
Sep 2021
3.1%
3.4%
3.2%
Aug 2021
3.2%
1.7%
2.0%
Jul 2021
2.0%
2.5%
2.5%
Jun 2021
2.5%
2.5%
2.1%
May 2021
2.1%
1.8%
1.5%
Apr 2021
1.5%
0.7%
0.7%
Mar 2021
0.7%
0.3%
0.4%
12345
