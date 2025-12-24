GDP m/m represents the value of all goods and services produced in the UK, in the reported month compared to the previous month. The GDP calculation also includes expenditure in the manufactured goods and provided services. The GDP growth may have a positive effect on the pound quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Gross Domestic Product (GDP) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.