Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) m/m represents a change in prices of goods and services from the consumer perspective in the specified month compared to the previous month. The index evaluates a basket of goods and services, which account for a larger share of household expenditures. In contrast to the consumer price index, CPIH includes owner occupiers’ housing costs. CPI is one of the key measures of consumer sentiment and national inflation. CPI growth can be seen as positive for the pound quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Consumer Prices Index incl. Owner Occupiers’ Housing costs (CPIH) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.