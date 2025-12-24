Construction Output y/y measures the change in the activity level of the national construction sector in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year. The indicator is calculated as the amount chargeable to customers for construction and engineering work over the relevant period excluding VAT and subconstruction payments. This amount also includes the cost of works performed on businesses' own initiative (for example, buildings for eventual lease or sale).

The calculation is based on a monthly survey of more than 8,000 construction companies employing over 100 people or with an annual turnover of more than £60 million. The companies represent 24 construction industries, including construction of domestic and commercial buildings, of roads and motorways, bridges and tunnels, utility projects for fluids, projects for electricity and telecommunications, drilling, site preparation and other civil engineering projects. Company statistics weights are taken into account in the indicator calculation.

The monthly estimate is adjusted for seasonal variations, because construction depends highly on holidays and weekends, as well as weather and season conditions. Seasonal adjustment parameters applied to the indicator calculation are revised annually.

The contribution of construction companies to national GDP is about 5.9%. Therefore, the indicator is closely monitored by analysts and economists. It is considered a leading indicator of the economic health. Construction growth is also a leading indicator of activity in the real estate market and mortgage lending. Thus, the indicator growth is a favorable factor for the pound sterling.

