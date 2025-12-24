Bank of England Mortgage Lending m/m reflects a change in the net amount of current home-secured loans in the given month compared to the previous one.

The BoE collects information on home secured loans on a monthly basis. Three main types of lenders provide mortgages and submit related reports to the Bank of England and other government agencies.

UK-resident banks. They provide monthly credit reports directly to the Bank of England.

Building societies are specialized banks, which provide targeted housing loans. Data from building societies are also collected on a permanent basis and provided in special forms.

Other specialist lenders. Data from them are collected by the Office for National Statistics.

The net volume of current outstanding mortgage loans is the gross lending flow in the current month, net of the loan repayment.

Mortgage lending growth is an indication of housing market expansion and banking sector activity factor. The growth is generally favorable for the national economy. Therefore the indicator growth may have a positive effect on the British pound quotes.

