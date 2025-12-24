Public Sector Net Borrowing shows the difference between total expenditure (current spendings plus net investments) and income (current receipts, mainly taxes) of the public sector during the given month.

The UK's public sector consists of five subsectors:

Central Government

Local government

Public non-financial corporations

Bank of England

Public financial corporations (or public sector banks, that is, currently only Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)).

Figures in this report are not adjusted for inflation and are expressed in current prices.

If the difference between expenditure and income is positive, this speaks of a deficit. This means that the public debt is growing. Historically, the public sector debt is accumulated for many years, by several generations of governments. It is repaid mainly through the issuance of gilts and Treasury Bills.

The indicator is calculated monthly, but due to data volatility, the analysis of annual data provides a clearer picture of the state of public funds.

A change in the UK's public sector net borrowings normally does not affect the pound sterling quotes by itself. This indicator should be interpreted along with other variables.

