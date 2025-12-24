Public Sector Net Cash Requirement shows the amount of money that the government must borrow to maintain its financial commitments. Cash is needed to be raised from the financial markets or taken from cash reserves. This can be close to public sector borrowings for the same period but there are some transactions (such as loans to the private sector and others), which do not contribute to borrowings.

The UK's public sector consists of five subsectors:

Central Government

Local government

Public non-financial corporations

Bank of England

Public financial corporations (or public sector banks, that is, currently only Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)).

Figures in this report are not adjusted for inflation and are expressed in current prices.

The indicator is calculated monthly, but due to data volatility, the analysis of annual data provides a clearer picture of the state of public funds and cash requirements.

A change in the UK's public sector net cash requirements normally does not affect the pound sterling quotes by itself. This indicator should be interpreted along with other variables.

