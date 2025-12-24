CalendarSections

United Kingdom Average Weekly Earnings, Regular Pay (excl. Bonuses) y/y

United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Office for National Statistics
Labor
Low 4.7% 4.1%
4.8%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
5.0%
4.7%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Average Weekly Earnings, Regular Pay excl. Bonuses y/y reflect a change in average weekly earnings over the last three months compared to the same period of the previous year. It is considered the main indicator of short-term changes in earning in the UK.

The indicator is calculated based on a survey of 9,000 companies, which employ 13.8 million people. The survey covers information on the total amount of salaries in each company, and the number of employees who received the salaries in the reported period. The average weekly earnings are calculated based on this data (the amount is divided by the number of employees). The calculation does not include self-employed, Armed Forces and government-supported trainees.

Bonuses are not included in the indicator calculation. This is the average amount of salary paid to employees of British companies per week in return for work done, before taxes and other deductions. The figure does not include unearned income, benefits in kind or salary arrears. The full report version includes the nominal (not adjusted for inflation) and real (adjusted for inflation) values.

The indicator cannot be regarded as a pure measure of wages increase or decrease, because it does not take into account changes in the share of part-time workforce or changes in the workforce structure.

The average weekly earnings index is one of the leading indicators of inflation and consumer activity. Therefore the indicator growth may have a positive effect on the British pound.

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Average Weekly Earnings, Regular Pay (excl. Bonuses) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Aug 2025
4.7%
4.1%
4.8%
May 2025
5.0%
4.5%
5.3%
Apr 2025
5.2%
6.1%
5.5%
Jan 2025
5.9%
6.2%
5.9%
Dec 2024
5.9%
5.6%
5.6%
Oct 2024
5.2%
5.1%
4.9%
Sep 2024
4.8%
5.3%
4.9%
Aug 2024
4.9%
5.1%
Jul 2024
5.1%
5.4%
Jun 2024
5.4%
5.3%
5.8%
May 2024
5.7%
6.0%
Apr 2024
6.0%
5.9%
6.0%
Mar 2024
6.0%
6.0%
Feb 2024
6.0%
6.8%
6.1%
Jan 2024
6.1%
5.8%
6.2%
Dec 2023
6.2%
6.0%
6.7%
Nov 2023
6.6%
7.1%
7.2%
Oct 2023
7.3%
7.1%
7.8%
Sep 2023
7.7%
8.3%
7.9%
Aug 2023
7.8%
8.3%
7.9%
Jul 2023
7.8%
7.8%
7.8%
Jun 2023
7.8%
7.6%
7.5%
May 2023
7.3%
7.2%
7.3%
Apr 2023
7.2%
7.0%
6.8%
Mar 2023
6.7%
6.8%
6.6%
Feb 2023
6.6%
6.2%
6.6%
Jan 2023
6.5%
6.8%
6.7%
Dec 2022
6.7%
6.2%
6.5%
Nov 2022
6.4%
6.6%
6.1%
Oct 2022
6.1%
5.7%
5.8%
Sep 2022
5.7%
5.0%
5.5%
Aug 2022
5.4%
5.2%
5.2%
Jul 2022
5.2%
5.2%
4.7%
Jun 2022
4.7%
4.4%
4.4%
May 2022
4.3%
4.1%
4.2%
Apr 2022
4.2%
3.7%
4.2%
Mar 2022
4.2%
3.5%
4.1%
Feb 2022
4.0%
3.7%
3.8%
Jan 2022
3.8%
4.1%
3.7%
Dec 2021
3.7%
4.0%
3.8%
Nov 2021
3.8%
4.3%
4.3%
Oct 2021
4.3%
4.4%
5.0%
Sep 2021
4.9%
5.5%
6.0%
Aug 2021
6.0%
6.3%
6.8%
Jul 2021
6.8%
7.1%
7.3%
Jun 2021
7.4%
6.9%
6.6%
May 2021
6.6%
6.1%
5.7%
Apr 2021
5.6%
5.1%
4.6%
Mar 2021
4.6%
4.7%
4.4%
Feb 2021
4.4%
3.9%
4.3%
