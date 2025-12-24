Employment Change 3-months measures a change in the number of officially employed UK citizens in the reported 3-month period compared to the same period a year earlier. Employment growth is a sign of a stronger labor market and can be seen as positive for the pound quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Employment Change 3-months" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.