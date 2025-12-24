CalendarSections

United Kingdom Employment Change 3-months

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
Office for National Statistics
Sector:
Labor
Medium 91 K 178 K
232 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
90 K
91 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Employment Change 3-months measures a change in the number of officially employed UK citizens in the reported 3-month period compared to the same period a year earlier. Employment growth is a sign of a stronger labor market and can be seen as positive for the pound quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom Employment Change 3-months" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Aug 2025
91 K
178 K
232 K
May 2025
134 K
164 K
89 K
Apr 2025
89 K
100 K
112 K
Jan 2025
144 K
17 K
88 K
Dec 2024
107 K
57 K
35 K
Oct 2024
173 K
89 K
253 K
Sep 2024
219 K
122 K
373 K
Aug 2024
373 K
265 K
Jul 2024
265 K
97 K
Jun 2024
97 K
70 K
19 K
May 2024
19 K
-140 K
Apr 2024
-140 K
-251 K
-177 K
Mar 2024
-177 K
-156 K
Feb 2024
-156 K
-57 K
-89 K
Jan 2024
-21 K
151 K
72 K
Dec 2023
72 K
108 K
Nov 2023
73 K
55 K
Oct 2023
50 K
54 K
Sep 2023
54 K
85 K
-82 K
Aug 2023
-82 K
-230 K
-207 K
Jul 2023
-207 K
-177 K
-66 K
Jun 2023
-66 K
23 K
103 K
May 2023
103 K
229 K
250 K
Apr 2023
250 K
134 K
182 K
Mar 2023
182 K
207 K
169 K
Feb 2023
169 K
91 K
66 K
Jan 2023
66 K
107 K
74 K
Dec 2022
74 K
-48 K
27 K
Nov 2022
27 K
80 K
27 K
Oct 2022
27 K
-31 K
-53 K
Sep 2022
-53 K
-97 K
-109 K
Aug 2022
-109 K
-88 K
39 K
Jul 2022
39 K
50 K
160 K
Jun 2022
160 K
339 K
297 K
May 2022
297 K
228 K
177 K
Apr 2022
177 K
-73 K
65 K
Mar 2022
84 K
-110 K
10 K
Feb 2022
10 K
-70 K
-13 K
Jan 2022
-13 K
10 K
-38 K
Dec 2021
-38 K
95 K
59 K
Nov 2021
59 K
162 K
149 K
Oct 2021
149 K
92 K
247 K
Sep 2021
247 K
75 K
236 K
Aug 2021
236 K
65 K
183 K
Jul 2021
183 K
66 K
95 K
Jun 2021
95 K
75 K
25 K
May 2021
25 K
92 K
61 K
Apr 2021
113 K
-10 K
83 K
Mar 2021
83 K
-29 K
-73 K
Feb 2021
-73 K
-42 K
-148 K
12
