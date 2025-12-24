Economic Calendar
United Kingdom 10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction
|Low
|4.613%
|
4.608%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
4.613%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction represents the average yield of government issued Treasury Gilts with a maturity of 10 years. The calculated yield can reflect UK's government debt state and thus its increase or decrease can precede economic growth or slowdown.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom 10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction" macroeconomic indicator.
