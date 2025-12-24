CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

United Kingdom 10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction

Country:
United Kingdom
GBP, Pound sterling
Source:
UK Debt Management Office
Sector:
Market
Low 4.613%
4.608%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
4.613%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction represents the average yield of government issued Treasury Gilts with a maturity of 10 years. The calculated yield can reflect UK's government debt state and thus its increase or decrease can precede economic growth or slowdown.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "United Kingdom 10-Year Treasury Gilt Auction" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4.613%
4.608%
4.608%
4.769%
4.769%
4.522%
4.522%
4.635%
4.635%
4.588%
4.588%
4.673%
4.673%
4.638%
4.638%
4.679%
4.679%
4.808%
4.808%
4.332%
4.332%
4.475%
4.475%
4.170%
4.170%
3.757%
3.757%
4.082%
4.082%
4.371%
4.371%
4.015%
4.015%
3.927%
3.927%
4.132%
4.132%
3.973%
3.973%
3.739%
3.739%
4.405%
4.405%
4.444%
4.444%
4.402%
4.402%
4.350%
4.350%
4.595%
4.595%
4.351%
4.351%
3.849%
3.849%
3.592%
3.592%
3.495%
3.495%
3.527%
3.527%
3.697%
3.697%
3.333%
3.333%
3.426%
3.426%
4.109%
4.109%
4.123%
4.123%
3.088%
3.088%
1.782%
1.782%
2.145%
2.145%
2.296%
2.296%
1.925%
1.925%
1.598%
1.598%
0.918%
0.918%
1.144%
1.144%
0.740%
0.740%
0.664%
0.664%
0.819%
0.819%
0.941%
0.941%
0.924%
0.924%
0.892%
0.892%
0.868%
123
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code