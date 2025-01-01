DocumentazioneSezioni
MQL5 RiferimentoLibreria StandardModuli StrategiaClassi base per Expert AdvisorsCExpertTimeframeAdd 

TimeframeAdd

Aggiunge un timeframe per il monitoraggio.

void  TimeframeAdd(
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES    period         // timeframe
   )

Parametri

period

[in]  Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration).

Valore di ritorno

Nessuno.