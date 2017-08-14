Trendline EA

4.5

Trendline EA MT4

Trendline EA MT4 is a semi-automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed to execute trading actions or alerts based on trendlines drawn by the user.

MetaTrader 4 does not provide native functionality to place or manage trades directly from trendlines. This Expert Advisor extends standard platform behavior by monitoring user-defined trendlines and executing predefined actions when price interacts with them.

The Expert Advisor does not define or apply any trading strategy. All trading logic and decisions remain fully under the user’s control.

Additional materials

User guide and documentation

MT5 Version

Functionality Overview

Trendline-Based Trade Execution

  • Execute buy or sell actions when price touches, breaks, or pulls back from a trendline
  • Configure stop loss, take profit, and volume per trendline
  • Trigger actions based on candle close or price distance from the trendline

Monitoring and Alerts

  • Generate alerts on trendline touch, breakout, pullback, or false breakout
  • Support for popup, email, push notification, and sound alerts
  • Optional automatic position closing when price reaches an exit trendline

User-Controlled Analysis

  • The Expert Advisor does not draw, modify, or reposition trendlines
  • All chart analysis remains unchanged and fully controlled by the user

Basic Usage

  1. Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart
  2. Draw a trendline using standard MetaTrader tools
  3. Add an action command to the trendline name
  4. The Expert Advisor monitors the trendline and executes the specified action
BoB SL:100 TP:200 V:0.05

Supported Action Commands

Trade actions

  • Buy / BoT / BuyOnTouch
  • Sell / SoT / SellOnTouch
  • BoB / BuyOnBreakout
  • SoB / SellOnBreakout
  • BoPB / BuyOnPullback
  • SoPB / SellOnPullback
  • BoFB / BuyOnFalseBreakout
  • SoFB / SellOnFalseBreakout

Position management

  • CaB – Close all Buy positions
  • CaS – Close all Sell positions
  • CaO – Close all positions
  • CP – Close partial volume

Alert actions

  • Alert / AoT – Alert on touch
  • AoB – Alert on breakout
  • AoP – Alert on pullback
  • AoFB – Alert on false breakout

Action parameters

  • TP – Take profit in points
  • SL – Stop loss in points
  • V – Trade volume

Input Parameters

  • Enable or disable Expert Advisor operation
  • Magic Number for trade identification
  • Maximum slippage
  • Default stop loss and take profit
  • Default trade volume
  • Breakout detection method
  • Breakout distance in pips
  • Buy trigger price type
  • Re-entry configuration per trendline
  • False breakout minimum shift
  • Alert delivery options
  • Alert sound file

Usage Examples

Buy on breakout with predefined parameters

BoB SL:100 TP:200 V:0.05

Alert when price touches a trendline

Alert

Sell on pullback

SoPB SL:80 TP:160 V:0.03

Close all Buy positions

CaB

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Expert Advisor trade automatically?
No. The Expert Advisor only executes actions explicitly defined by the user.

Does it modify trendlines?
No. All trendlines remain unchanged.

Can it be used for alerts only?
Yes. Trading actions are optional.

Is it compatible with all symbols and timeframes?
Yes, provided they are supported by MetaTrader 5.

Is a VPS required?
A VPS is optional and depends on the user’s execution and monitoring needs.

Important Notes

  • This is a semi-automated Expert Advisor
  • No trading strategy is included
  • Trading results depend entirely on user configuration and market conditions
  • Testing on a demo account is recommended before live use
Reviews 13
Max
1654
Max 2024.10.30 22:06 
 

it is brilliant so far, can use the same line again, just what I wanted, add the code in the description field of the selected line

paddock
381
paddock 2023.12.17 01:10 
 

Fantastic, in fact it's so good I have it for both MT4 and MT5.

Petter Rogstad
583
Petter Rogstad 2021.09.14 13:57 
 

I great indicator for taking and managing your trades.

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Utilities
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Utilities
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ChartDeck PRO ChartDeck PRO is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines seven chart tools in one program and controls them from a dockable icon panel on the chart. Each tool is switched on or off with a single click on its icon. Parameters are changed on the chart in a settings drawer that opens next to the panel, without reopening the indicator properties dialog. Every tool keeps its own timeframe, its own parameters and its own alert delivery settings. The product is intended for traders wh
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Max
1654
Max 2024.10.30 22:06 
 

it is brilliant so far, can use the same line again, just what I wanted, add the code in the description field of the selected line

paddock
381
paddock 2023.12.17 01:10 
 

Fantastic, in fact it's so good I have it for both MT4 and MT5.

Petter Rogstad
583
Petter Rogstad 2021.09.14 13:57 
 

I great indicator for taking and managing your trades.

spetrosyan1979
524
spetrosyan1979 2021.03.19 15:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

albertforex
29
albertforex 2020.12.16 15:14 
 

It works perfectly so far, and Carlos provided helpful technical assistance!

mponk
26
mponk 2020.05.22 02:02 
 

this ea help me a lot and perfect for my trading strategy...

thx carlos

Honjo Masamune
214
Honjo Masamune 2020.01.30 15:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aitor Romero
904
Aitor Romero 2019.05.05 20:12 
 

Great product It is a tool that has become essential in my successful trading. Thanks, Carlos. I will look forward to the new version.

quangbachpr
384
quangbachpr 2019.02.26 17:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Martin Volk
1086
Martin Volk 2019.01.28 19:45 
 

ok

testbacon
35
testbacon 2018.06.14 08:06 
 

Amazing EA for the price! There are some things that could be improved upon or added, but at this price, you can't complain! Highly recommended. Don't bother with the demo version, support the developer and fork out the $30. He responds very quickly to questions and fixes bugs in a timely manner.

***EDIT/UPDATE June 14, 2018***: After using it for a while, I have encountered a few bugs, which have unfortunately caused me to lose money. I can't rely on this EA at the moment, so I cannot recommend it in its current state.

David Ekerold
170
David Ekerold 2018.04.06 17:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

GermanPotato
724
GermanPotato 2017.11.24 12:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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