Partial Closure EA MT4/5 Installation & User Guide





✔️ Partial Closure EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82356

✔️ Partial Closure EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82357





Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure EA MT4 and try it on your demo account: here

Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure EA MT5 and try it on your demo account: here





Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4/5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4/5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.

































Partial Closure EA MT4/5 Description







Partial Closure EA MT4/5 can close partially any trade(s) on your trading account, manually by a certain percentage % of lot size and/or trade ticket or automatically in percentage % of TP/SL level for a percentage % of initial lot size in 10 take profit and 10 stop loss levels. It can manage all or selected trades in your account by specifying or excluding certain magic numbers, comments, or symbols.





Features



Extremely easy and straightforward interface

Works smoothly on any chart, account type, or broker

Automatic partial closure of managed trades at specified TP/SL levels, closing independent percentages of the initial lot size across up to 10 TP and 10 SL levels

Manual partial closure of all managed trades or any individual trade by ticket number, based on a percentage of the lot size

Option to move the stop loss to break even for the remaining portion of trades automatically partially closed as above

Option to move the stop loss to break even once a specified profit level (in points) is reached

Ability to exclude certain magic numbers, comments, or symbol trades from management

Compatible with MQL5 VPS





Partial Closure EA MT4/5 Installation

In order to buy Partial Closure EA MT4/5 from MQL5.com Market you need to have a MQL5 community account. If you don’t have one, you can register here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register

1. First make sure that you have the necessary funds required for your purchase in your MQL5 account, it's always easier to pay with your MQL5 balance, than using a credit card during the buying procedure.

2. Find Partial Closure EA MT4/5 in the MQL5.com website and open its product page.

3. Click the Buy or Rent button to continue with your purchase.











4. Choose the payment method and click the green Next button to continue with your payment.















5. After your payment is completed, you will need to open your MT4/5 terminal in order to download and install your Partial Closure EA MT4/5.

6. When you open your MT4/5 terminal, you must make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your MQL5 account login and NOT with your email, Facebook or any other. For example my login is the last part of my profile url, in my case: eleanna74, the last part of: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74

7. So, open the MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab and make sure you are logged in with your MQL5 account login.









8. Then go down in the MT4 Terminal window and click the Market tab. On the left side of the Market tab, click the Purchased option and then click the blue Install button on the right side of the product you've just purchased. Or for MT5 go in the Navigator window and click the Market folder and then Purchases. Then your Purchases window opens on the right with all your purchases and you can click the Install button on the right for the product you've just purchased.









Notice: If you can't see your purchase when you click the Purchased option, check the below mentioned issues: Make sure that: that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge latest version installed on your computer or VPS

that you are using the latest build of MetaTrader 4/5

that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, using your login - NOT your email

that your MQL5 account password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change MQL5 account password here) In case you still don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following: Close ALL your MetaTrader terminals Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.* Open the MetaTrader terminal Try to install your product again



9. After you've finished installing your EA, you may want to try your Partial Closure EA MT4/5. So, open any chart of any symbol at any timeframe and then from the left side of your MT4/5 terminal, in the Navigator window, find your purchased Expert Advisor from within the Market options and drag it onto the chart (or double click it).











13. The Expert Advisor's settings window will open. In the MT4 terminal you click the Allow live trading option and the Allow modification of Signals settings on the Common tab and click OK. In the MT5 terminal you tick the Allow modification of Signals settings and the Allow Algo Trading options and click OK.













14. Then you go onto the Inputs tab and adjust the Expert Advisor's settings according to your requirements. After you've finished adjusting your settings, click the OK button. A detailed description of all Partial Closure EA MT4/5 settings follows below in this article.











15. After you've closed the Expert Advisor's window, you will see that there is a sad face (or a red sign in MT5) on the top right of your chart. That means that your EA does not trade yet. You need to click the Auto (Algo) Trading button and instantly the sad face will smile (the red sign will turn green in MT5). Now your Partial Closure EA MT4/5 is working. Tip: If the candles on your chart are coming on top of your Partial Closure EA MT4/5, right click on your chart >> Properties >> Common tab >> Chart on foreground >> untick.









Tip: If the candles on your chart are coming on top of your Partial Closure EA MT4/5, right click on your chart >> Properties >> Common tab >> Chart on foreground >> untick.











Partial Closure EA MT4/5 Panel User Guide













1. Partial Closure EA MT4/5 on panel name.

2. Minimizes the Partial Closure EA MT4/5 panel.

3. Closes the entire Partial Closure EA MT4/5 panel and remove the EA from the chart.

4. Partial Closure Percentage % number field. Here you can put the lot size percentage % that you want to Close Partially, using the Close Partially button (6). For example if you put 10 here and the Ticket number field below is empty, the Close Partially button will close partially by 10% all the open/running trades managed by the EA. If you put 10 in this field and you have typed a Partial Closure Ticket number below also, the EA will close partially by 10% only the specific trade with the trade ticket you've put. All partial close percentages % are rounded down and not up, that means that if you close partially by 33% a 0.03 trade, nothing will happen, but if you put a 34% partial closure percentage, 0.01 will be closed, leaving a 0.02 running.

Here you can put the ticket number of the open/running trade you want to close Partially, using the Close Partially button (6). Have in mind that the trade you want to close partially, must be within those managed by the EA, according to your settings in the Magic Numbers to Manage, Magic Numbers Not to Manage, Symbols to Manage and Symbols Not to Manage settings in the inside EA's settings.

6. Close Partially button. By clicking this button the EA will close the percentage part, that you've put in the Partial Closure % field above (see number 4) of the lot size of open/running trades managed by the EA, according to your settings in the Magic Numbers to Manage, Magic Numbers Not to Manage, Symbols to Manage and Symbols Not to Manage settings in the inside EA's settings.

7. Close All button. By clicking this button the EA will close all open/running trades managed by the EA, according to your settings in the Magic Numbers to Manage, Magic Numbers Not to Manage, Symbols to Manage and Symbols Not to Manage settings in the inside EA's settings.













Partial Closure EA MT4/5 inside Inputs/Settings Guide













General Settings

Magic Numbers to Manage : This setting specifies the magic numbers of the account trades that the ΕΑ will manage . Magic numbers should be separated by commas. For instance, entering 3245,0 will instruct the EA to manage trades with the magic number 3245 and manual trades (which typically have a magic number of 0 by default). If you enclose a magic number within parentheses, such as (14), the EA will manage all variations of magic numbers that include this part. For example, entering 3245,(14),0 will manage trades with the magic number 3245, any trades containing '14' in their magic number (like 214 or 3146), and manual trades. Additionally, to manage a range of magic numbers, use the format 'first-last'. For example, 3245,100-200,0 will manage trades with the magic number 3245, trades with magic numbers ranging from 100 to 200, and manual trades.

Magic Numbers Not to Manage : This setting specifies the magic numbers of the account trades that the ΕΑ will not manage . Magic numbers should be separated by commas. For example, entering 3245,0 will instruct the EA not to manage trades with the magic number 3245 and manual trades (which typically have a magic number of 0 by default). If you enclose a magic number within parentheses, such as (14) the EA will not manage all variations of magic numbers that include this part. For example, entering 3245,(14),0 will not manage trades with the magic number 3245, any trades containing '14' in their magic number (like 214 or 3146), and manual trades. Additionally, to exclude a range of magic numbers from being managed , use the format 'first-last'. For example, 3245,100-200,0 will not manage trades with the magic number 3245, trades with magic numbers ranging from 100 to 200, and manual trades.

Symbols to Manage : The account symbols separated by comma, that the EA will manage . For example if you put EURUSD,GBPUSD the EA will only manage EURUSD and GBPUSD trades. If the account symbols have suffixes, such as '.r', these suffixes should be included in this setting, like so: EURUSD.r,GBPUSD.r

Symbols Not to Manage : The account symbols separated by comma, that the EA will not manage . For example if you put EURUSD,GBPUSD the EA will not manage EURUSD and GBPUSD trades. If the account symbols have suffixes, such as '.r', these suffixes should be included in this setting, like so: EURUSD.r,GBPUSD.r

Comments to Manage : This setting specifies the comments of the account trades that the ΕΑ will manage . Comments should be separated by commas. For example, entering Expert 1,Expert 2 will instruct the EA to manage account trades only if the comment is Expert 1 or Expert 2. If you enclose a comment within parentheses, such as (Expert), the EA will manage all variations of comments that include this part. For instance, entering Master,(Expert) will manage trades with the comment Master and any trades containing the part 'Expert' in their comment (like Expert 12, Expert 20, Expert 35, etc.).

Comments Not to Manage : This setting specifies the comments of the account trades that the ΕΑ will not manage . Comments should be separated by commas. For example, entering Expert 1,Expert 2 will instruct the EA not to manage account trades if the comment is Expert 1 or Expert 2. If you enclose a comment within parentheses, such as (Expert), the EA will not manage all variations of comments that include this part. For instance, entering Master,(Expert) will not manage trades with the comment Master and any trades containing the part 'Expert' in their comment (like Expert 12, Expert 20, Expert 35, etc.).

Automatic Partial Closure Settings

Move SL to BE after Profit in Points: Enables or disables the option to move the Stop Loss to Break Even once a specified profit (in points) has been reached. Note: If ' Move SL to BE after Partial Closure' is enabled and triggered at any Partial Closure level, this setting will be overridden and will not take effect, regardless of its value.

Move SL to BE after Partial Closure: Enables or disables the option to move the Stop Loss to Break Even for the remaining portion of a trade after a partial closure has occurred. This gives the user the ability to trigger a Break Even move at any of the 10 available Partial Closure Take Profit % levels. For example, if this setting is enabled for ' Partial Closure TP % 3' , the EA will move the Stop Loss to Break Even when the third Partial Closure TP level is reached.

Break Even Padding in Points: Specifies the number of points to add as padding when moving the Stop Loss to Break Even. This buffer helps cover commissions, spread, or secure a small profit above the entry price. For example, a value of 20 will shift the Stop Loss 20 points above (for buy trades) or below (for sell trades) the entry price, when either of the above Break Even settings is enabled and triggered.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 1: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 10 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 1: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 1 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.90 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 2: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 20 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 20 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 2: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 2 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.80 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 3: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 30 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 30 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 3: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 3 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.70 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 4: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 40 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 40 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 4: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 4 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.60 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 5: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 50 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 50 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 5: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 5 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.50 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 6: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 10 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 6: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 6 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.40 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 7: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 70 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 70 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 7: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 7 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.30 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 8: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 80 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 80 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 8: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 8 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.20 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 9: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 90 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 90 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 9: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 9 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.10 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Take Profit % 10: The percentage of the take profit distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if take profit is 100 points and 95 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 95 points take profit level is reached.

Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 10: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Take Profit % 10 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 5 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 5% of it, therefore another 0.05 lots. The remaining 0.05 lots trade will keep running.





Partial Closure Stop Loss % 1: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 10 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 1: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 1 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.90 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 2: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 20 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 20 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 2: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 2 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.80 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 3: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 30 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 30 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 3: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 3 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.70 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 4: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 40 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 40 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 4: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 4 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.60 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 5: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 50 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 50 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 5: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 5 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.50 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 6: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 10 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 6: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 6 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.40 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 7: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 70 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 70 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 7: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 7 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.30 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 8: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 80 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 80 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 8: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 8 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.20 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 9: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 90 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 90 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 9: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 9 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 10 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 10% of it, therefore another 0.10 lots. The remaining 0.10 lots trade will keep running.

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 10: The percentage of the stop loss distance in which the EA will close partially all managed trades. For example if stop loss is 100 points and 95 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the trade when the 95 points stop loss level is reached.

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 10: The percentage of the trades initial lot size that will be partially closed by the EA, when the above Partial Closure Stop Loss % 10 level is reached. For example if there is a 1 initial lot open trade and 5 is inserted in this setting, the EA will close partially the 5% of it, therefore another 0.05 lots. The remaining 0.05 lots trade will keep running.



Display Settings

Panel Scale: (100%/150%/200%) Adjusts the overall scale of the panel. The default value of 100% is optimized for Full HD (1920x1080) resolution. Use 150% or 200% for higher-resolution displays where the panel may appear too small. Font Size: Defines the size (in points) of the settings and button labels displayed on the panel. Panel Text Colour: Specifies the colour of the settings displayed on the panel. Panel Colour: Determines the background colour of the main panel body. Panel Border Colour: Sets the colour of the outer border around the panel. Caption Colour: Defines the colour of the top (caption) area of the panel. Caption Border Colour: Sets the border colour of the caption area. Back Colour: Specifies the colour of the panel’s outer edge or background layer.







Example of the Partial Closure EA Settings



If you have a 4 lot trade with a 400-point Take Profit and you put in the Partial Closure EA settings:

Partial Closure Take Profit % 1: 25 Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 1: 25 Partial Closure Take Profit % 2: 50 Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 2: 25 Partial Closure Take Profit % 3: 75 Partial Closure TP Lot Size % 3: 25

When the trade reaches the 25% of the TP distance, which is 100 points, the Partial Closure EA will close the 1 lot of the 4 lots (25%). When the trade reaches the 50% of the TP distance, which is 200 points, the Partial Closure EA will close another 1 lot of the initial 4 lots (another 25%). When the trade reaches the 75% of the TP distance, which is 300 points, the Partial Closure EA will close another 1 lot of the initial 4 lots (another 25%).



If you have a 4 lot trade with a 400-point Stop Loss and you put in the Partial Closure EA settings:





Partial Closure Stop Loss % 1: 25

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 1: 25

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 2: 50

Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 2: 25

Partial Closure Stop Loss % 3: 75



Partial Closure SL Lot Size % 3: 25





When the trade reaches the 25% of the SL distance, which is 100 points, the Partial Closure EA will close the 1 lot of the 4 lots (25%).

When the trade reaches the 50% of the SL distance, which is 200 points, the Partial Closure EA will close another 1 lot of the initial 4 lots (another 25%).

When the trade reaches the 75% of the SL distance, which is 300 points, the Partial Closure EA will close another 1 lot of the initial 4 lots (another 25%).













For any questions or issues with the installation and/or the use of the Partial Closure EA MT4/5, please don't hesitate to contact me: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/eleanna74









✔️ Partial Closure EA MT4©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82356

✔️ Partial Closure EA MT5©: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82357





Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure EA MT4 and try it on your demo account: here

Tip: Download the free demo version of the Partial Closure EA MT5 and try it on your demo account: here





Paste the downloaded free demo file into your MT4/5 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4/5 >> Experts folder and restart your terminal. The free demo version is fully functional for a period of 4 hours at a time, on demo accounts only. To reset the trial period, go to MT4/5 >> Tools >> Global Variables >> Control + A >> Delete. Kindly perform this action solely on a non-critical demo account and refrain from doing so in a challenge prop firm account.









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