News Scalping Executor for MT4

News Scalping Executor is an advisor which helps to trade news with high impact and huge volatility.


This advisor helps to create two opposite orders with risk management. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge.
To be profitable with this type of trading you should choose the most volatile types of news such as: GDP, CPI, Unemployment Claims, Interests Rates and so on.  Also you should choose major currency pairs with grate liquidity such as: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, USD/CHF, NZD/USD, AUD/USD. 

List of features:

  • Manual placement of two pending orders;
  • Auto placement of two pending orders with specified time;
  • Manual lock of profit by moving SL to market price with specified buffer;
  • Manual deleting of pending orders;
  • Allows to place orders with shifting (shifting of Entry and SL to specified numbers of points, by default it starts from current market price);
  • Auto deleting of opposite pending order once another will be triggered;
  • Auto deleting pending orders if spread exceeds of maximum allowed;
  • Auto deleting pending orders if none will be triggered at specified time;
  • Allows to set to orders expiration time for security reason if connection with server will be lost;
  • Auto moving SL to correct (specified) risk distance if order will be filled with slippage;
  • Auto moving SL to breakeven if price will reach specified price level;
  • Auto profit protection by many algorithms:
    • Locking full profit except specified buffer (automatically moving SL to market price with subtracting of specified buffer as order will be triggered);
    • Moving SL away from the entry price (automatically moving SL from Entry to specified distance if there is specified buffer between SL and current market price, it starts executing once SL will be higher than entry price for long and opposite for short);
    • Protecting profit with ratio between entry price and current market price (automatically moving SL to specified ratio from 0.0 to 1.0 for entry price and current market price);
    • Protecting price levels (automatically moving SL to specified price level with subtracting of specified buffer if current market price will achieve this level);
  • Minimizing loss if price does not move to breakeven level in specified time (automatically moving SL to current market price with subtracting of buffer if price does not move to breakeven level in specified time);
  • Exit within N one-minute candles (automatically moving SL to market price with subtracting of specified first buffer once N count of one-minute candles will be closed and then lock half of remaining profit every N specified seconds with subtracting of specified second buffer);
  • Possibility to auto close order if failed to protect profit by moving stop loss;
  • High resolution screens support (4K) + Scaling of UI at any way;
  • User friendly interface;
  • And much more (see indicator's properties);


Also do not forget to watch extra videos which can be found at comment section of current YouTube video.


Demo version for product: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50677
  • Demo version is restricted by volume size;
  • Demo version is limited by usage time;


Important for testing:


Relative links:


Communication:

  • Join Take Profit Channel to get latest news and updates.
  • Join Take Profit Group to discuss products of author.
  • If you want new feature contact me please.


Take profit!


More from author
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.3 (10)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs
Currency Strength Meter Pro Dashboard for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (15)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the data of all 28 major currency pairs a
Currency Strength Meter Pro for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (3)
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Currency Strength Meter Pro Dashboard for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currency
Chart State Saver for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
Chart State Saver for MT4 is utility which helps to save states of all your charts even if they will be closed. And then all saved charts' states can be easily loaded back to charts. It stores templates for each particular currency pair and automatically applies them to charts once they will be opened at next time. Also they can be applied to the charts by your own needs. Thus you can close any chart at your MT4 without scaring to lose chart's data like drawls, messages, chart styling and so o
News Scalping Executor Pro for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Experts
News Scalping Executor Pro is an advisor which helps to trade news with high impact and huge volatility. This advisor helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading y
Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. The indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs. For di
Trend Power for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
4.75 (4)
Indicators
Trend Power Indicator is an indicator which helps to identify trend direction and its power by using moving averages ZigZag pattern and correlations of tradable instruments. It provides trend power data with user-friendly interface which can be read easily and fast.   This indicator by default is configured for trading of Adam Khoo's ( Piranhaprofit ) strategies. It saves mass of time for searching of tradable pairs by his strategies. It indicates when all required moving averages are alignment
MA Bounce Strategy for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. This indicator helps to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy. Read   More information about  MA Bounce Strategy . By default MA Bounce Strategy indicator is configured for trading of M1
News Scalping Executor Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility   news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you shou
News Scalping Executor Pro Utility for MT4
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
News Scalping Executor Pro is an utility which helps to trade high impact and huge volatility news . This utility helps to create two opposite orders with risk management and profit protection. It moves automatically stop loss level to avoid losses as much as possible by using many different algorithms. It helps to avoid trading the news if spread suddenly becomes very huge. It can lock profit by moving stop loss or partially closing of orders. To be profitable with this type of trading you sh
Currency Strength Meter Pro for EA MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies.   The   indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; The indicator is created and optimized for using it externally at an Expert Advisors or as a Custom Indicator inside your programs. F
Trend Power for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Power Indicator is an indicator which helps to identify trend direction and its power by using moving averages ZigZag pattern and correlations of tradable instruments. It provides trend power data with user-friendly interface which can be read easily and fast.   This indicator by default is configured for trading of   Adam Khoo's   ( Piranhaprofit ) strategies. It saves mass of time for searching of tradable pairs by his strategies. It indicates when all required moving averages are align
Chart State Saver for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Utilities
Chart State Saver for MT5 is utility which helps to save states of all your charts even if they will be closed. And then all saved charts' states can be easily loaded back to charts. It stores templates for each particular currency pair and automatically applies them to charts once they will be opened at next time. Also they can be applied to the charts by your own needs. Thus you can close any chart at your MT5 without scaring to lose chart's data like drawls, messages, chart styling and so o
MA Bounce Strategy for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Indicators
The MA Bounce Strategy is a strategy that seeks to long FX pairs on a strong uptrend as they bounce off their MA support and shorting FX pairs on a strong downtrend as they bounce off MA resistance. The best suitable periods of moving averages for that strategy are 18, 30, 50. This indicator helps to identify and find place for potential market entry by MA bounce strategy.  More information about  MA Bounce Strategy can be read by this link  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/743037 .  By defau
