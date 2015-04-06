MyAreExpectingTrendDouble

This EA is a continuation of the first one, but it opens many times more orders. Why? Because I added trend search control to him using pending orders. That is, he remembers in which direction the price is moving and where and why he opened the last order... and so this advisor is always moving in the right direction. Its only disadvantage is if you don't set it up correctly and make it work with these settings. He also considers the average of the current price and comes to some conclusions and opens the result transactions. It also controls the opening of the current bar and analyzes the positions that were opened before. The only drawback is that I did not specify the opening of pending orders in points from the current price. It is possible that when I improve it, I will definitely add this parameter to the settings... extern double Lots = 0.20 ; - the value of the lot in the currency of your account with your broker to open the first purchase order. extern double LotsStop = 0.08 ; - lot value for a stop pending order. extern double LotsLimit = 0.08 ; - lot value for a limit pending order. extern int TakeProfit = 400 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for the purchase. extern int TPB = 300 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for the purchase. extern int TPS = 350 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for sale. extern int TPBstop = 300 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for the purchase. extern int TPSstop = 500 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for sale. extern int TPBlimit = 400 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for the purchase. extern int TPSlimit = 600 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for sale. extern int TPBlimit2 = 400 ; - the closing price of the order with a profit, calculated in points, for the purchase. extern int TPSlimit2 = 500 ; - the closing price of the order with profit, calculated in points, for sale. extern int StopLoss = 1000 ; - this parameter does not work in this Expert Advisor. extern int Slippage = 50 ; - price shift. // extern int TrallingStop = 100 ; - distance from the order opening price. extern int TrallingStep = 150 ; - distance from the current price. int timeprev; // extern int stepB = 250 ; - distance in points for placing a network of purchase orders. extern int StepS = 250 ; - distance in points for placing a network of sell orders. extern int StepBstop = 500 ; - the distance in points for placing a network of purchase orders. extern int StepSstop = 400 ; - the distance in points for placing a network of sell orders. extern int StepBlimit = 300 ; - distance in points for placing a network of purchase orders. extern int StepSlimit = 500 ; - distance in points for placing a network of sell orders. extern int StepBlimit2 = 300 ; - distance in points for placing a network of purchase orders. extern int StepSlimit2 = 400 ; - distance in points for placing a network of sell orders. extern double Multiplier = 3 ; - lot increase when there is more than one order in a particular chain. These parameters are still in development... extern double Depo= 10000.0 ; extern double Persent= 30 ; extern string Quantity="MyAreExpectingTrendDouble";



