Top Trader
- Indicators
- Thomas Bradley Butler
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 1 September 2022
- Activations: 5
Top Trader Indicator
This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows. Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell. Change the time period and the deviations of the bands. This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint. Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best. It works on all time frames. 15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits. Try according to your own risk management.