Binary DUNKS

Binary DUNKS is a tool designed for binary options trading, optimized for timeframes of M5 and above. This indicator works with any currency pair and helps identify potential entry points in the market.

Key Features

  • Expiration:
    Default setting for 1 candle, adjustable in the indicator settings.

  • Signals:
    The indicator generates arrows:

    • 🔴 Red arrow — Sell signal.
    • 🔵 Blue arrow — Buy signal.
      Signals are most effective when there are two confirmations (two arrows above or below the candle).

Installation and Usage

  1. Requirements:
    To ensure proper functioning, copy the "MQL5" folder to your terminal directory.

  2. Installation Guide:
    Watch the tutorial video for setup instructions:
    Watch video.

  3. Additional Resources:
    To receive pop-up notifications when a signal appears, install the additional indicator:
    Download indicator.

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Roman Lomaev
Experts
Strategy Overview The Trend Scalper Expert Advisor uses trading on sharp price impulses ("shots") with filtering by trend and volatility. Key Features: Impulse signals – detects sharp price movements exceeding a specified % of ATR. Trend filtering – trades only in the direction of the trend (moving average). Volatility filter – trades only when the ATR level is sufficient. Flexible risk management – stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop based on ATR. Statistics on the chart –
Binary has 6
Roman Lomaev
3 (1)
Indicators
Binary has 6 is an indicator for binary options trading in MT4 that works on any timeframe and with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading. Key Features: Expiration: By default, set to 1 candle, but users can adjust it to a period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings. Trend-based trading: The indicator generates signals following the current trend. Signals: Before the current candle closes, an arrow (red or blue) appears on the chart as a signal for entry. These signals are avai
FREE
Signal Alert
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Indicator Settings for SignalAlert The SignalAlert indicator is designed to track buy and sell signals from another indicator and send sound alerts when signals appear. SignalAlert is useful for working with indicators like Binary Sixty Scalping , where a quick reaction to signals is required. Indicator Settings IndicatorName – The name of the indicator from which SignalAlert will read signals. Specify the exact name, for example, "Binary Sixty Scalping," to ensure SignalAlert tracks its signals
FREE
AutoAdapt Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
AutoAdapt Pro - Self-Optimizing Expert Advisor for currency pairs: GBPUSD, NZDUSD, EURCHF, USDCAD Basic Parameters Parameter Value Description MaxOrdersCount 1 Maximum simultaneous positions FixedLotSize 0.01 Fixed lot size UseAutoLot false Auto lot calculation (on/off) RiskPercent 10 Risk percentage for auto lot calculation Slippage 3 Slippage in points MagicNumber 54321 Expert Advisor ID Self-Optimization System ️ Optimization Parameters Parameter Value Description OptimizationPeriod
FREE
Turbo ATR Scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Turbo ATR Scalper User Guide Core Parameters Parameter Default Description Channel Period 30 Period for calculating trading channel Auto Lot true Automatic position sizing Fixed Lot 0.2 Fixed trade size Risk 10% Account risk percentage Max Orders 10 Maximum open trades ATR Period 3 Volatility indicator period SL Multiplier 45.0 Stop Loss coefficient TS Multiplier 0.5 Trailing Stop coefficient TS Step 10 Minimum trailing step (points) Max Spread 2000 Allowed spread (points) MagicNumber 3626 EA
FREE
Binary SS
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary SS is a tool for binary options trading that: Works on any timeframe. Supports any currency pair. Generates trend-based signals with high accuracy. How does it work? Signal for the next candle appears as an arrow on the chart (before the current candle closes): Blue arrow — buy signal. Red arrow — sell signal. Default expiration is 1 candle , adjustable from 1 to 4 candles in the settings. Installation: Download the "MQL5" folder : Download here . Place it in your terminal's dire
FREE
Your tick scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Tick Scalper «Tick Scalper» Pure price action, no indicators. Always sets StopLoss, TakeProfit, and trails positions with TrailingStop.   Core Parameters Parameter Default Value Description TakeProfit — Fixed TakeProfit in pips. StopLoss — Fixed StopLoss in pips. TrailingStop — TrailingStop distance (pips) for modifying positions. cSeconds — Signal check interval (seconds). MinPriceShot — Minimum price movement (pips) to activate a signal. MaxOrdersCount — Maximum concurrent open orders (
Fisher SC
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A One of the best arrow indicators for Binary Options, which can also be used in the Forex market. Any time frame from M1 to MN, any currency pair, can also be used on stocks - the indicator is universal. Expiration from 1 to 5 candles. Displays traffic statistics on a graph. The indicator gives signals along th
FREE
OpenAllSymbols
Roman Lomaev
Utilities
Purpose: Automatically opens charts for all symbols from the Market Watch using the default.tpl template on the current timeframe (TF) , while closing all other open charts (except the active one). Perfect for quick analysis of multiple instruments without manual work! Features: Automation: Opens dozens of charts with a single click. Safety: Closes unnecessary charts, keeping the current one active. Flexibility: Uses your default.tpl template (pre-configure it as needed!). Current
FREE
CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent
Roman Lomaev
Utilities
CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent — Smart Script for MetaTrader 5 Description: Tired of manually closing dozens of open charts in the MT5 terminal? CloseAllChartsExceptCurrent does it for you! The script instantly closes all charts except the one it’s launched on. Perfect for traders who value order and speed. Key Benefits: Automate Routine — close all unnecessary charts with one click. Save Time — no more switching between tabs. Focus on What Matters — keep only the chart that needs att
FREE
Grail Scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Grail Scalper EA — Automatic Trading Advisor for Scalping Grail Scalper EA is an automatic trading advisor created for scalping and profitable trading in financial markets. Thanks to advanced algorithms and an intuitive interface, this advisor will become your reliable assistant in the world of trading. Key Advantages Adaptability Works in any market conditions thanks to dynamic parameters. Regardless of volatility or trend, the advisor always finds optimal entry points. High Signal Accu
MarketPulse Scalper
Roman Lomaev
2.8 (5)
Experts
The expert advisor is designed for   M1 timeframe   and opens orders based on price changes over a specified period ( cSeconds ). A trade is executed if the price moves by at least   MinPriceShot   points within this period. The EA can use either a fixed lot ( FixedLotSize ) or an automatic lot calculation via   LotsOptimized() . Once a trade is opened, the EA manages orders using:   Take Profit   – locks in profit   Stop Loss   – limits losses   Trailing Stop   – dynamically secures profi
Binary Scalper 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Scalper 6 – A Powerful Binary Options Indicator for MT4 Binary Scalper 6 is an advanced trend analysis and binary options trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . Designed for traders of all experience levels, this indicator offers precise signals and detailed statistics to maximize trading efficiency. Key Features: Trend Detection Accurately identifies trending markets, providing traders with a clear direction for binary options trading. Support for Any Currency Pair The indicator works
Binary Scalper 7
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Attention, for the indicator to work correctly, you need to put the "MQL5" folder in your terminal folder, you can download it from the link below: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A  Binary Scalper 7 is a powerful tool designed to identify and predict the next candle, allowing traders to make informed decisions when trading binary options. This indicator works on any time frame and with any expiration, making it a versatile and reliable tool for traders of all levels. How it works: The
Scalper EA m1
Roman Lomaev
Experts
The advisor is a scalper designed to operate on the M1 timeframe. Scalping is a strategy where trades are opened and closed within a short period, often aiming to profit from small price fluctuations. Usage Recommendations: Broker:   Choose a broker with fast order execution. This is critical for scalping. Testing:   Before using on a live account, test the advisor on a demo account or in the Strategy Tester in MetaTrader. Ensure the advisor works stably on your selected pairs and settings. Low-
Binary sixty scalping
Roman Lomaev
4 (3)
Indicators
Binary Sixty Scalping – Indicator for Binary Options on MT4 Binary Sixty Scalping is an indicator for the MT4 platform, designed specifically for binary options trading. It can work on any timeframe, but for higher accuracy, it is recommended to use M5 or higher. The indicator is compatible with all currency pairs, making it adaptable to various markets. Key Features: Default expiration – 1 candle , adjustable in the settings; Trend-based trading : The indicator analyzes the trend direction, id
Binary Crater
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Crater is a powerful and versatile MetaTrader 4 indicator designed specifically for binary options trading. It works effectively on any time frame and with any currency pair, making it an extremely flexible tool for traders. Key Features: Trend Analysis: The indicator automatically detects the current trend in the market, which helps traders enter trades in the direction of the trend, thereby increasing the likelihood of a successful trade. Signal Output: The indicator outputs buffer
Binary 6 Semafor
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary 6 Semafor - universal binary options indicator for MetaTrader 4. -Works on any timeframe and currency pair -Accurate detection of the entry point -The signal on the chart appears before the current candle closes -Expiration 1 candle -Buffer arrows for entry -Display statistics for the current asset Test results: The indicator has passed tests with impressive returns, demonstrating its effectiveness in various market conditions. It is ideal for traders who want to maximize their p
Binary cucle 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary Cucle 6 indicator is a powerful oscillator for binary options trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to work on timeframes from M5 and higher, and can also be used on any currency pair. The Binary Cucle 6 indicator provides accurate signals for entering a trade in the form of blue and red arrows that appear on the chart before the current candle closes. This allows traders to make quick and informed decisions about entering a trade. It is important to note that signal
Binary super fx
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Super FX для MetaTrader 4 - это мощный осциллятор для торговли бинарными опционами. Он может быть использован на любом таймфрейме и на любой валютной паре. Индикатор Binary Super FX выдает точные сигналы на вход в виде буферных стрелок перед закрытием свечи, с экспирацией 1 свеча. Это позволяет трейдерам принимать быстрые и информированные решения о входе в сделку. Важно отметить, что перед покупкой индикатора рекомендуется протестировать его на демо счете, чтобы убедиться в его эффективн
Binary HalfTrend 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary HalfTrend 6 is a powerful trend indicator designed for binary options trading, providing accurate buy and sell signals. The expiration time is only 1 candle, you can trade on any timeframe. The Binary HalfTrend 6 indicator analyzes market trends and generates reliable signals in the form of arrows on the chart for profitable trades. Before using it in live trading, I recommend testing it on a demo account to choose the most profitable currency pairs for work. Attention, for the indicato
Binary magnus scalping t3
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
Binary Magnus Scalping T3 is a binary options indicator that works on any timeframe and with any currency pair. It uses cluster analysis to identify entry points and issues a pop-up notification and a buffer arrow on the chart in red or blue before the current candle closes. The main features of the indicator: Works on any timeframe (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1) Supports any currency pairs Expiration from 1 to 3 candles (default is 1 candle) Conducts cluster analysis to identify entry points
Strategy Advisor Speedometer mt4
Roman Lomaev
Experts
The advisor is based on the "Forex Speedometer" strategy and is designed for trading based on tick speed changes in real-time. The advisor monitors the direction and frequency of ticks, opening trades when a set entry speed threshold is reached and closing trades when the tick speed falls below the defined exit threshold. Optimization Recommendations: It is recommended to optimize the advisor on the M1 timeframe to achieve precise tick speed tuning, as tick activity changes more quickly on lowe
Binary hma levels
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary HMA Levels indicator for MT4 is designed specifically for binary options, but it is also excellent for Forex trading. It works based on levels, providing signals in the form of arrows before the current candle closes, confirming a price bounce from a key level. To ensure the indicator functions correctly, you need to download and install the "MQL5" folder in your terminal directory. You can download the folder via this link:  https://disk.yandex.ru/d/DPyo0ntaevi_2A The indicator is un
Binary sf
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary SF indicator for binary options is designed for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform and provides non-repainting signals, making it a reliable tool for traders. It is suitable for any timeframe (from M1 to daily) and is mainly used for trend trading, helping traders identify suitable entry points for short- and medium-term trades. Working Principle and Signals The indicator analyzes the market and generates signals in the form of arrows (up for buys and down for sells), displayed on the
Binary boom
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary Boom Indicator is designed for binary options trading and can be used on any timeframe and currency pair. The recommended expiration is 1 candle. The indicator provides a signal as a buffer arrow (red or blue) before the close of the current candle, allowing you to respond to the signal quickly. For convenience, signal pass-through statistics are displayed on the chart, helping to assess their effectiveness. Attention: For the indicator to work correctly, copy the "MQL5" folder into t
Binary Pin Bar
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The "Binary Pin-Bar" indicator for MT4 is designed for binary options trading on M1 and M5 timeframes and works with any currency pair. It generates entry signals when a pin-bar candle forms a new high (for an uptrend) or low (for a downtrend). Features: Signals appear as buffer arrows on the chart: a blue arrow indicates a Buy signal, and a red arrow indicates a Sell signal. Performance statistics for each currency pair are displayed on the chart to assess signal reliability and optimize parame
Binary exfish
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary exfish indicator is designed for binary options trading on M1 and M5 timeframes. It works with any currency pair, analyzing trends and providing entry signals as arrows on the chart: Blue arrow — buy signal. Red arrow — sell signal. Features: Default expiration : 1 candle. Adjustable expiration: from 1 to 3 candles. Signals are displayed before the close of the current candle for timely decisions. Alerts include sound notifications, pop-ups, emails, and mobile app messages. Installati
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary HH 6 indicator is designed for binary options trading and works on M1 and M5 timeframes with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading. Key Features: Expiration: Default setting is 1 candle, but you can adjust the expiration period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings. Trend Analysis: The indicator works with the trend and provides signals in the form of arrows on the chart: Blue Arrow – Buy signal. Red Arrow – Sell signal. Alerts: Signals are displayed as buffer arrows
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perecc
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perecc 2025.01.01 20:33 
 

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Roman Lomaev
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Reply from developer Roman Lomaev 2025.01.02 23:06
yes, often on larger timeframes the win rate is higher
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