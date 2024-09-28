Binary DUNKS
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 28 September 2024
- Activations: 5
Binary DUNKS is a tool designed for binary options trading, optimized for timeframes of M5 and above. This indicator works with any currency pair and helps identify potential entry points in the market.
Key Features
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Expiration:
Default setting for 1 candle, adjustable in the indicator settings.
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Signals:
The indicator generates arrows:
- 🔴 Red arrow — Sell signal.
- 🔵 Blue arrow — Buy signal.
Signals are most effective when there are two confirmations (two arrows above or below the candle).
Installation and Usage
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Requirements:
To ensure proper functioning, copy the "MQL5" folder to your terminal directory.
- Download folder: Download link.
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Installation Guide:
Watch the tutorial video for setup instructions:
Watch video.
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Additional Resources:
To receive pop-up notifications when a signal appears, install the additional indicator:
Download indicator.
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