Exclusive Bollinger is a professional indicator based on the popular Bollinger Bands indicator and provided with an advanced algorithm.

Unlike the standard Bollinger, my Exclusive Bollinger provides better signals and is equipped with flexible settings allowing traders to adjust this indicator to their trading style. In the indicator, you can set up alerts (alert, email, push), so that you won't miss a single trading signal.

Exclusive Bollinger for the MetaTrader 5 terminal : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25318





Advantages of the indicator

Perfect for scalping.

Generates minimum false signals.

Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

Works on all timeframes.

Works on any financial instruments: FOREX, CFD, binary options.

The indicator does not repaint.

Sending signals to email and mobile devices.





Recommended symbols

EURGBP, GBPJPY, AUDNZD, EURCHF, EURUSD.





Recommendations on usage

Sell when the price crosses the upper line of the indicator (see screenshot 1, entry points are encircled).

Buy when the price crosses the lower line of the indicator.

The indicator is best suited for intraday trading, on the timeframe from M1 to H1.





Parameters