Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
- Experts
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Thomas Bradley ButlerALL OF MY PRODUCTS ARE CLEARLY STATED WITH WHAT TO DO AND YOU MUST READ ALL AND FOLLOW DESCRIPTIONS.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE
No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2. This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs. Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk. This comes with advanced money management built in. It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly. 1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.